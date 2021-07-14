bisexual algae, male or female

A team of japanese scientists has discovered a type of bisexual seaweed. Logically, this has nothing to do with what we humans call bisexuality. Algae do not have a sexual orientation. What happens is that the algae of this species can have three different sexes: male, female or a mixture of the two.

This basically refers to the type of sex cells that it owns. And it is very interesting, since it is the first time that something like this has been discovered in a kind of seaweed.

Of course, the authors of the study, which has just been published in Evolution, believe that they could find something similar in other species in the wild, but they will have to continue analyzing samples to verify it.

An immense variety

The species to which this study refers is Pleodorina starrii. It is one of the many that make up the mixed bag of algae.

Algae encompass a wide variety of species

These actually have a complicated classification. They perform the photosynthesis, like plants, but cannot be considered as such, because they do not have many essential structures of these. They are not bacteria either, since, unlike them, they consist of cells eukaryotes. That is, with a compartmentalized cytoplasm and its genetic material within a nucleus surrounded by an envelope. Finally, cannot be classified as fungi, for having many structural and physiological differences with them.

Even as a particular classification they are very spacious, since there are unicellular, multicellular algae, large or small, adapted to very varied conditions.

As for reproduction, they also have a lot of variety. Can be asexual, when the same individual clones himself, or sexual, when done as a couple, like human beings. This will depend on the stage of their life in which they are, and will give rise to a haploid offspring, with a single set of chromosomes, or diploid, with two. Consider, for example, that human beings have two copies of each chromosome in our cells, one from each parent. There are also some hermaphroditic algae, that can adapt to sexual or asexual reproduction, as necessary by the conditions of the environment that surrounds them. The ability to reproduce in any of these three ways has been seen before. But it is not exactly what has been seen in this bisexual seaweed.

Kohei Takahashi

Bisexual algae, male or female

The lead author of this study, Hisayoshi nozaki, has spent 30 years collecting seaweed samples from the Sagami River, outside Tokyo. But it was only those collected between 2007 and 2013 that were used for this research.

Male cells are small and mobile, while female cells are larger and immobile.

In it they observed that these algae could have three different sexes. But it was not about having sexual, asexual or hermaphroditic reproduction. This, being asexual or sexual, could have three different sexes.

There were two types of sex cells. During sexual reproduction, the first, small and mobile, they were heading towards the latter, bigger and more immobile. It would be something like the equivalent of sperm and eggs. Some specimens only had the first ones, so they would be male, and others the second ones, so that they would be classified as female. But there were some who had the two guys. This guy was what they called bisexual seaweed. The possibilities were vast; Since, by modifying their environment to force sexual reproduction, they saw that they could mate with male, female or other bisexual algae.

They also observed that these algae had a different gene from the rest, which they named bisexual factor. They also had the male gene, but could give offspring with either sex.

Now, these scientists want to know if other algae in the wild could have this characteristic, since they consider it unlikely that it is unique to a single species. It seems that Nozaki will have to continue making excursions to the river.

