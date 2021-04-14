Bis road train can handle 500 tons of earth | Motor

Is it a truck shaped like a train, or a train shaped like a truck? Its technical name is road train, and seeing it in motion is quite spectacular.

Large engineering works require the use of machinery that costs a lot of money. Even if it is rented, instead of acquiring it.

In many cases it is necessary move huge amounts of land dozens, even hundreds of miles away. And loading a truck to transport it costs thousands of dollars, not to mention the time involved, if you have to make dozens of trips.

For these cases the so-called road trains: huge trucks capable of transporting several trailers hooked up as if they were train cars. They are very difficult to see on the road, which is why this video is so spectacular:

East road train belongs to the Australian company BIS, which has been working in construction for more than 100 years, being the leading company in Australia and Indonesia.

BIS has managed to chain four huge trailers pulled by a single truck, which together carry nothing less than 500,000 Kilos of land in a single trip.

The math tells us that with this system it takes four times less time to complete the job than if the traditional single trailer truck were used.

And not only time is reduced, but also cost: the cost of chartering a highway train is less than four separate trucks.

The only limitation we see is that it may adapt well to the vast Australian plains where everything is flat straight, but it is difficult to use it in places with roads full of cars or curves.

One thing that stands out, and that you may not have realized at first glance, is that between the second and the third wagon there is a second power unit: a second engine that helps transport the 500 tons of dirt and debris that this spectacular road train is capable of loading.

Another peculiarity is that, as we see in the video, the huge trailer is capable of unloading its cargo in motion, without stopping, thanks to its lateral discharge.