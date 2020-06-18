Given the uncertainty that exists in the world, it is important to recognize that the creative industry is playing a very important role in these times, because today more than ever, brands need their services to continue growing in a scenario that does not look easy, but that is not impossible.

That is why it is important to recognize their work, but especially to the independent agencies that despite adversity are giving something to talk about doing what they know best, creativity.

Given the limitations that we have today to carry out a massive event, last Friday, June 12, the Creativity Festival for independent international agencies (WINA) was held through YouTube.

The event lasted two hours and forty minutes, where 8 Mexican agencies were recognized with 11 metals and 4 honorable mentions, with the winners being the winners:

1. Birth Group 2 Platas

2. Ache 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

3. Evek 1 Silver and 1 Honorable Mention

4. Reborn Media 3 Bronzes

5. Double You 1 Bronze and 2 Honorable Mentions

6. Ferrer 1 Bronze

Antonio Orozco Communication 1 Bronze

7. José Salvador 1 Honorable Mention

The Mexican agency that tops the list with two silvers in the Print Craft / Illustration and Print Product Campaigns categories is Birth Group, an agency based in CDMX but operating in the city of Puebla. It is not the first time that this agency has been talked about since since its birth it has grown exponentially and has opened a place among the greats. Arturo Ortiz, director of Birth Group along with Chucho Fernández and Ángel Sánchez, creative directors, define the firm as insideout marketing, since its philosophy is to guarantee the success of its clients through coherent communication both internally and externally, a definition that It seems quite right now that we must be more consistent with what we say and do as brands.

After this installment, it is worth recognizing three things: one, that there is a lot of independent Mexican talent adding value to the industry; two, that this talent must be trusted since it has long ceased to congregate in a single headquarters and three, reconsider that in these difficult times we should not think about dispensing with communication services but rather teaming up between brands and agencies in order to continue growing and reviving the country’s economy, because after this the world is going to need other types of heroes, advertising agencies.

