Birth Chart Compatibility Beyond Sun Sign

So you’ve caught feels and maybe (just maybe) this could be LOVE And what better way to find out if this cutie is “the one” than astrology?

Look: Most astrological compatibility resources focus explicitly on Sun signs, which are obvi based on your date of birth — but don’t incorporate your birth times and locations. But the more info you have about someone’s birth details, the more you can find out about how your birth charts vibe, romantically. Synastry, aka the art of comparing two people’s birth charts to assess their compatibility and relationship, can go mega deep. (Trust me, I’ve jumped down that rabbit hole many times.)

But let’s just say you don’t have those extra birth deets, but you still know your sweetie’s birthday (including the year). That can still give you a ton of info, so check out a handy synastry calculator like this one to do the hard work for you.

Here are some possible astrological links that show if your connection is ~ out of this world ~. FYI: you don’t need all of them to have a meaningful relationship — even just a couple can give you eternal heart eyes.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ascendant-Descendant Match

If you can get all the info for both of your birth charts, you’ll be able to learn just how perf your match is (or isn’t). In astrology, your Ascendant (aka your Rising sign) is opposite something called your Descendant. To find your Descendent, just look for the zodiac sign opposite your Rising sign, or six signs away on the zodiac. So, if your Ascendant is Virgo, your Descendant is Pisces, and vice versa.

The Ascendant and Descendant mirror each other, so when you find someone whose Ascendant is the same as your Descendant, opposites attract, bb! That means that if you’re a Virgo Rising and your crush is a Pisces Rising, you’re compatible.

Even if it’s not the exact opposite match, two Ascendants that are in harmony with each other (like in the same element — for example, you’re a Virgo Rising and they’re a Taurus Rising, both earth signs) can denote a total easy, breezy connection that supports the other no matter what.

Congenial Elements

About those elements! Y’know how some people just “get you”? Well, it might not be obvious just from your Sun signs, but you may actually have a lot of planets in congenial elements, meaning you just sorta vibe on the same frequency. (Fire signs + air signs = “let’s get lit!” And earth signs + water signs = “let’s flow.”)

It’s not just about having your Sun signs in compatible elements, though that is a good thing. But what about your Mercury? Mars? Venus? This can add attraction and synergy.

Take a look at your birth charts. If you have a lot of planets in fire signs (like, your Mercury is in Aries, your Moon is in Sagittarius, and your Jupiter is in Leo) and bae has a lot of planets in air signs (like, their Venus is in Gemini , their Saturn is in Aquarius, and their Moon is in Libra), you probably get along like … well, like a house on fire.

Sun-Moon Aspects

Your Sun sign is def ~ major ~ because it’s tied to your ego and life force, but your Moon sign is also v. imp. because it’s connected to your inner emotions and soul. Having these two luminaries interacting in your charts is fab, because it shows strong psychological and emotional attraction. This can be intense, but TBH, it oftens lead to a meaningful and supportive connection.

Take a look at your Sun sign and your crush’s Moon sign. If they’re in the same sign (aka “conjunct”), two signs apart (aka “sextile”), or four signs apart (aka “trine”), that’s major compatibility, babe.

For example: Your Sun is in Scorpio and their Moon is in Scorpio. Or your Sun is in Scorpio and their Moon is in Capricorn (two signs away from Scorpio, aka “sextile”). Or your Moon is in Scorpio and their Sun is in Cancer (four signs away from Scorpio, aka “trine”).

Venus-Mars Links

Whoa! When Venus, ruling love, connects to Mars, ruling passion, you know that there will be ah-mazing chemistry. If these planets are dancing together between your charts, you’ll also feel that you’re living a cosmic romance.

Pleasant interactions between these planets (like those conjunctions, trines, and sextiles I mentioned) lead to a peaceful and sweet rapport, but more challenging aspects (like squares — aka three signs apart; or oppositions — aka six signs apart) turn up the heat (hint, hint: mind-blowing sex).

Outer Planet Connections

The outer planets — shoutout to Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto — can also influence our relationships, although often a bit less directly than the inner planets (which astrologers call “personal planets” because they affect us so personally!).

When outer planets in one person’s chart link with anything else in the partner’s astrology, you tend to have a transformative effect on each other. You could change one another’s lives in subtle or even massive ways. Think: Your Moon is in Leo and your SO’s Jupiter is in Leo (a conjunction), or your Venus is in Aries and your SO’s Pluto is in Sagittarius (a trine).

Juno = Asteroid of Marriage

Yes, asteroids can influence our relationships, too! Enter: Juno — the asteroid of marriage and union. Juno illuminates how a person looks for devotion and affection. Take a peek at each other’s Juno sign and you may learn a thing or two about the other person’s expectations in a forever boo. And no matter what your own birth chart looks like, that’s v. important info to have.

Kyle Thomas Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in Cosmopolitan magazine, Bustle, Elite Daily, House Beautiful, Marie Claire, YahooNews, MSN, and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io