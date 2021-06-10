Birds that lie | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

The cheated and the lie are aspects of the communication They require a fairly high level of intelligence. Communicate intentionally false information to others allows an individual to gain an advantage over the recipient or recipients of such false information. Humans judge the reliability of our interlocutors based largely on our personal experience. If someone repeatedly lies to us, chances are we will stop trusting that person very soon. Is there a comparable process of loss of credibility in other animals? A recent study has examined the issue in the case of one species of bird.

The birds of the Perisoreus infaustus species live in territorial groups and have an elaborate communication system: a wide range of sounds allows them to warn each other of the presence of different predators, as well as the behavior of their most ferocious enemy, the hawk.

However, on occasions, neighbors who intrude on the territory of an alien group use the same sounds that would indicate the presence of a hawk for a different purpose. Its objective is to deceive the members of the group about the presence of the predator, and thus scare them away to access their food.

The situation of the birds that receive the alert is delicate. If they ignore the warning, it could lead to a fatal outcome. But if they heed the warning, the result of it, although not fatal, could also harm them.

How do these birds judge the credibility level of each ad they receive?

To answer this question, Michael Griesser and Filipe Cunha, both from the University of Constance in Germany, examined a population of wild birds of this species in northern Sweden.

Two birds of the species studied in the new research. (Photo: Michael Griesser)

Their experiments and observations show that these birds rely heavily on the warnings of members of their own group, but mostly ignore the warnings of their congeners in other groups. Thus, birds use social information to differentiate between reliable warnings and those that are most likely false.

Ultimately, they only trust the warnings of members of their own group, because they are the individuals with whom they usually cooperate and there is trust. On the other hand, although the neighboring birds are not strangers, they are not part of the group and therefore their intentions are not to be trusted. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)