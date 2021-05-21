Birds or planes? Controversy in Barcelona over the expansion of the airport

05/21/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

Should we expand the Barcelona airport? Is a project of the magnitude promoted by AENA compatible with the protection of the environmental values ​​that surround this facility? What is a priority in Catalonia: increasing the number of tourists or preserving the environment? These are some of the questions that for months have been being heard more and more insistently in public and private debates. The expansion of the Barcelona airport illustrates the challenges facing humanity in a climate crisis scenario.

The controversy arises because the enlargement (which will allow to go from the current 53 million passengers to 70 million) will require occupying more territory in the delta of the Llobregat river, where the airport is located, and which is an area of ​​global importance for birds, as well as habitat for many other species. Farmers and residents of the area also reject the project.

There are two opposing positions. In the first place, those who defend this project, led by AENA, point out that it is necessary to face an economic reactivation after the pandemic, which has seriously affected the income of many Catalan families. In addition, they highlight that the current airport is close to its capacity limit and it is necessary to expand it to meet a growing passenger demand.

The president of AENA, Maurici Lucena, affirms that time is short and a decision must be taken immediately this summer. At a round table held last month, Lucena said that if it is not approved now, the start of the expansion will be postponed for at least five years.

The investment at stake is 1,700 million euros, but AENA “will do nothing against the majority opinion & rdquor; of the Catalans, he pointed out. In any case, in statements to the media, he assured that Barcelona may lose competitiveness against Madrid if you miss this opportunity.

Lucena recalled that this same year the expansion of the Madrid airport will begin, which will go from a capacity of 70 million passengers to 80, “and nobody disputes this,” he pointed out.

The problem is fundamentally environmental. Not only because the airport is located in the delta of the Llobregat river, a wetland of international importance, but because many sectors consider that the volume of tourists that Catalonia receives is already approaching the limit of sustainability.

AENA has stated on the subject of this natural space that are willing to make up the ground to be built, by expanding the current protected area by 25%.

Business entities such as Foment del Treball also defend the expansion and pressure the administrations to approve the project. Its president, Josep Sánchez Llibre, said it clearly a few days ago: “Enough is enough. Yes to the expansion of the El Prat & rdquor; airport. “You cannot miss this opportunity & rdquor ;, he declared in reference to the strong investment planned.

In addition, the expansion of the Barcelona airport would mean an increase of two points in the share that the airport contributes to the Catalan GDP, going from the current 6.8% to 8.9%.

The air sector, through the Spanish Association of Users, Entrepreneurs and Professionals of Air Transport (Asetra) says that if the third runway is not extended and the projected satellite terminal is built, there will be a “Loss of tourism and investment & rdquor;.

This entity also states that the La Ricarda protected area for birds, which will be affected by the works, can be transferred “to another environment away from the airport facility & rdquor ;. Otherwise, “it will pose a danger to the safety of passengers and aircraft & rdquor ;.

The front against enlargement grows

But those who oppose it are not just environmental groups. The Barcelona City Council voted this Tuesday against the expansion of the Josep Tarradellas-El Prat airport.

“We will always say yes to investment, but not to proposals from the twentieth century that have no future & rdquor ;, affirmed the deputy mayor of the City Council, Janet Sanz. For her, choosing between economy and environment is a false dilemma: “It is ancient to force to choose between economy and ecology & rdquor ;.

Sanz recalled the way undertaken by France to reduce polluting emissions from aviation. There it has been approved to prohibit flights that have a rail alternative if travel times are less than two and a half hours. This question is one of the alternatives defended by the City Council.

On the other hand, the Socialists, government partners in the Barcelona City Council, support the project and in the session they recalled that “America, Africa or Asia cannot be reached by train & rdquor ;. In fact, the president of AENA was a socialist deputy.

A few days ago, neighbors, environmental organizations and farmers from the Llobregat delta issued a statement in which they demanded that the expansion plans of both the port and the airport be stopped.

These groups recriminate the administrations that “evade their responsibility to carry out urgent actions to preserve the Delta & rdquor ;, as also requested by the European Union of the Spanish State.

In February, The European Commission opened a procedure against the Spanish State for environmental neglect that it observes in the Llobregat delta, and has requested explanations from both the Government and the Generalitat about the actions they are developing to preserve the area.

Neighborhood groups and environmentalists ask that the planned expansion be withdrawn immediately and unconditionally and affirm that the site chosen by AENA “is completely inadmissible & rdquor ;.

The entities believe that this type of action “responds to the interests of large multinational capitals and is contrary to the general interest & rdquor ;, in addition to hindering the fulfillment of climate objectives, health protection, agricultural spaces and the environment.

They also accuse the Generalitat of “inaction and collusion for years & rdquor ;, despite the requirements to approve a protection plan for the delta.

Reduce flights as a solution

These groups, among which are Fridays for Future Barcelona, ​​DEPANA, Ecologistes en Acció, La Barceloneta Diu Prou, Federació d’Associacions de Veins i Veines de Barcelona, ​​Prou ​​Soroll, Plataforma de Qualitat de l’Aire and Moviment per la Justícia Climàtica Among many others, they also demand that those flights that are not necessary be dispensed with.

Specifically, they ask for “plans reduction of flight lines and maritime transport routes (in the case of the port), primarily in short routes and cruises, to reduce the levels of air and noise pollution, and thus protect the health of the affected population and achieve the annual reduction of CO2 emissions to comply with the climate targets of 20302 & rdquor ;.

Likewise, they demand the extension of the protected space in the Natura 2000 Network to the entire Llobregat agrarian park, including the old riverbed, and to repair the environmental damage in the area.

But, apart from strictly environmental considerations, neighborhood organizations warn about the tourist overcrowding suffered by Barcelona (except during the period of the pandemic), which has caused housing and coexistence problems.

“There are environmental arguments to oppose us, but others have to do with the city model. The expansion of the airport leads to more tourism, and this leads to higher rents, expulsion of residents from the city & mldr; until having a city turned into a theme park & ​​rdquor ;, pointed out an activist from Rebel·lió o Extinció to the local press recently.

The debate is served and promises to be the prelude to other similar controversies. And it is that combining the preservation of the climate and biodiversity and, at the same time, maintaining economic activity will require efforts never seen before in the current environmental circumstances.

It may interest you: France bans almost all its domestic flights due to climate change