Birds of Prey writer assures that Cassandra Cain was going to be faithful to the comics but Warner Bros. did not allow it

Comic book adaptations are notoriously difficult to pull off. You have to create a movie that newcomers can understand, while still attracting fans who have followed the series for years. It is difficult, but within that there are also the requirements of a film studio that, ironically, must hire a team of writers and / or directors to do the work that its executives indicate. This often leads to a conflict and the famous phrase “creative differences” that often ends with the abandonment of the project by a creative.

With the movie Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% was no different, and this time even one of the comic book writers has weighed in on what worked and what didn’t. The author Gail Simone pointed out after its premiere that although the final result was quite aligned with what the stories of this group are, there were several details that upset her. He commented that on his Twitter account, where before commenting in depth on what he was referring to, he mentioned that the Birds of Prey lineup is always in constant flux, in response to the absence of Barbara Gordon.

We know that Warner Bros. has been working, or at least trying to work, on a Batgirl movie which we presume will feature Barbara Gordon as the superhero. This was talked about long before the Joss Whedon scandal, both the one related to the outcome of The Justice League and the one related to the accusations for his behavior on the film set, and that seems to be the reason why which the presence of this popular character was broadcast. But in addition to the study controlling who would appear on the tape to continue according to its plans, there was another element that did not arrive in the way that the team that worked on the project expected because of the hand of the study.

Last year we learned that Gail simone, who wrote the adventures of Birds of Prey for 4 years and also has a popular series of Batgirl comics within the titles in which she has worked for DC Comics, it is now that she reminds us again that she was not happy with the portrait by Cassandra Cain. The difference this time around is that she directly mentions that this was a studio decision and they had no choice but to follow orders.

The author was responding to tweets from her followers in a conversation that began when she began to comment on Black Widow – 87%. One of the topics she touched on was the version of Taskmaster that Marvel Studios introduced in the film, which she claims to have been delighted with the twist that consisted of revealing that the villain is actually Antonia, Dreykov’s daughter that Natasha believed she had killed. in his attempt to destroy the man who controls the Red Room. However, some of the interactions directed towards the writer on this topic led to a relationship between Taskmaster and Cassandra Cain, one of the protagonists of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn, in the sense that although they liked a part of the public, they do not feel like the characters that many met in the comics.

That’s when Gail simone revealed that the filmmakers had worked on a version of Cassandra Cain much more attached to the comics, but that they “lost the battle” against the Warner Bros studio. This tweet was deleted, but it makes it clear that something that did not please a part of the Birds of Prey fans was the studio’s decision and not of those who were part of the production team.

We don’t know exactly what Warner wanted to achieve, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that they were trying to repeat a dynamic like Logan’s – 93% just for the fact that the Fox movie did well. Once again, we learn how a film studio not only hires people to limit its area of ​​work, but how its own decisions can negatively influence the outcome of a film.

