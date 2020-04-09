Birds of Prey: Romance Between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy for the Sequel | INSTAGRAM

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan has shown genuine interest in exploring a relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy for the sequel, so she had to openly express it.

Yan revealed that he already has some ideas for the possible filming of Birds of Prey 2, although a follow-up to the film is not yet officially confirmed, he shared his wish that there would be an automatic connection between Harley – Ivy on the big screen.

“I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy,” Yan told the media. “I think people are not ready to let Harley Quinn go yet and you know, Margot, I don’t think they are ready to leave Harley Quinn either,” he added.

In case he agreed to shoot a second part of the film, Yan certainly would not run out of material for the first adventure of the dynamic duo. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have a very complicated and long history in the DC universe, beginning with their team in Batman: The Animated Series, through which they quickly established themselves as Thelma and Louise’s version of Gotham City.

Thanks to their tremendous popularity, such an empowered DC couple was integrated into a television and comic series, including a solo Harley series that was written by Amanda Connor and Jimmy Palmiotti. Where through the pages, there is a romantic relationship between Quinn and Ivy, which became official after it was hinted subtextually for many years.

Despite the mostly positive reviews, Aves de Presa from Warner’s production house did not achieve what it expected at the box office. Eventually the film ended up raising worldwide gross income of $ 201.9 million against an estimated budget of $ 85 million.

