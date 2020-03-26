The great recent releases of Warner Bros. arrive on Spanish digital platforms so you can enjoy them at home.

As announced by the North American company itself ‘Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s Fantastic Emancipation)‘,’Richard Jewell‘ Y ‘Question of justice‘will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Friday, March 27, on the following platforms: Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV, Play Station Store and Microsoft. In addition, from April 3 they will also be available for rent on Movistar +, Orange and Vodafone TV.

For its part, the Spanish horror film ‘Malasaña 32‘will be available from Friday April 3, for purchase and for rent, on the same platforms, namely: Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV, Play Station Store, Microsoft, Movistar +, Orange and Vodafone TV.

Remember in turn, as we are, that starting tomorrow, Friday, March 27, will also be available ‘Bloodshot‘for acquisition in our country digitally through Apple TV, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Xbox and Rakuten TV, in this case courtesy of Sony Pictures.