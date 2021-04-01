Birds of Prey: Fans start campaign for Black Canary series and Gail Simone wants to write script – Tomatazos

Some have a hard time admitting it, but last year’s best superhero movie was Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%. Overall it’s one of the best movies in the DCEU. It’s everything Captain Marvel – 60% wanted, but couldn’t be. A true feminist and intersectional superhero movie, to tell the truth. The fact that it is a great film is due to the talent of Cathy Yan, who had already demonstrated her ability to use humor combined with social criticism in her debut film. Dead pigs, which was the one that got him the job of directing the DC movie. Margot Robbie’s performance impressed many, but apparently the one who has stolen the hearts of the fans was Jurnee Smollett-Bell in the role of Dinah Lance / Black Canary.

Everything seems to indicate that there will not be a sequel, but fans have not been put off by this. Following the success of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and the rapid virality of #RestoreTheSnyderverse. Fans of Birds of prey They have decided to create their own hashtag: #BlackCanaryHBOSeries. They basically think that if HBO is going to release a spinoff series of The Batman and another The Suicide Squad, it is completely reasonable to think that they could revive the character in their own series for HBOMax. Some even want the series to co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli / The Huntress. Nor does he want it to be part of the Snyderverse, which would be a bit more complicated. That is why this Wednesday they made this request a trend on Twitter.

Something that cannot be omitted is that one of the fans asked Gail Simone to be the writer of the television series and she answered that she would be delighted to do so. For who does not know, she is one of the best comic book writers of today. She is famous for comics like Welcome to Tranquility, but also for having written about well-established characters like Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Red Sonja and Batgirl, but she is mainly known for her time in the Birds of Prey comic, precisely. It would be the ideal option to do it. Here you can see the tweet:

I need a Black Canary series. Leave the script to Gail Simone and let the magic happen

Yes please.

Hopefully the voices of the fans will be heard again. It would be interesting to see a robust television DCEU on HBO Max in the same way that Marvel has been doing with its MCU series on Disney Plus. If it goes well, he could relive the possibility of us seeing a sequel to Birds of Prey. Here are some of the best #BlackCanaryHBOSeries tweets:

They believe in a Black Canary HBO series where she solves her mother’s murder mystery with the help of Batman and then we see her join the Justice League.

Good to see #BlackCanaryHBOSeries trending. It’s easily the best of Birds of Prey. I need more of Jurnee in the DCEU.

Black Canary and Huntress. One of the best duos in the history of comics. Change my opinion. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries so we can see them again.

I’m ready for a #BlackCanaryHBOSeries. Jurnee gave us a passionate performance as Dinah and there’s a lot of material to work with. I want that program.

Listen. A Black Canary movie. The #BlackCanaryHBOSeries. A sequel to Birds of Prey. A dual title Black Canary / Green Arrow film. Just bring back Jurnee Smollett

I’d love a Black Canary show on HBO Max. I think Dinah Lance and Jurnee Smollett deserve it.

We need to see them together again.

I want combat scenes that are impressive

