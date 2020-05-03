When ‘Suicide Squad’ was released, I wrote a long critique of what seemed to me to be the great evils of superhero cinema, calling it ‘Something Smells Rotten in Superhero Cinema’. Well, here we continue, a new proof of everything that is wrong in this type of cinema but now sold with words like feminist or empowerment.

And is that this supposedly feminist film all it does is change to Charles Bronson, protagonist of a good amount of macho muck in the 80s, for Margot Robbie and give it a pop and “ironic” touch, winking at us, while sending us the message that violence is the solution for everything. What a great and fabulous world.

But the worst thing of all is to see, once again, the enormous promotion that several critics do to this type of superhero movies, trying to sneak in that they are the height of fun. So I go over some of the things that have been said about her, mainly in Anglo-Saxon media, in the review of ‘.’ you can read that: “‘Birds of Prey’ is fierce, funny and a real wonder, besides of being a superhero comedy about female empowerment. ” Well, I saw her in a room full of people and I didn’t hear, not just a laugh, but even a single laugh during her entire screening. As for female empowerment, is giving a woman a baseball bat empowering her or turning her into the same thing as the machirulo of a lifetime.

Let’s continue, ‘Los Angeles Times’ writes that it is “a hooligan adventure, entertaining and superviolent (…) She refuses to take anything seriously, and especially not herself.” Well, basically, this movie is as naughty as saying “poop, fart, ass and pee”, as for what is not taken seriously, this movie is more delighted to know itself than Cristiano Ronaldo when looking in the mirror. For its part ‘Digital Spy’ affirms, with many exclamations, that “It is a film based on the DC Universe! There is a hyena named Batman! In addition, it stars women and is terribly funny.” Well three of these four statements are true … Finally the ‘Telegraph’ claims that “the wild and sweetened adventure of Margot Robbie makes toxic masculinity porridge”, what is missing from this phrase is the following, toxic masculinity following the same clichés and clichés that have led to toxic masculinity but applying them to female protagonists.

At a time when ‘Joker’ has made a case against modern superhero cinema, without explosions, fantastic fights and special effects, looking for a certain halo of reality, ‘Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ becomes his opposite, an ode to those empty amusement parks he was talking about Martin Scorsese, a film that does not take any of its characters seriously, be they women or men.

