Birds are the obsession of fashion

The bird print is one of the most elegant.

This fashion trend has been picked up by women’s fashion firms, especially in prints and embroidery. Proud what peacock, Salma Hayek. The actress in a dress from Alexander McQueen’s Fall-Winter 2008 collection. A strapless model with a wide skirt in beige, decorated with four magnificent peacocks in black lace.

With hand-painted print. Gwendoline christie wears a flamingo print dress to the Fragrance Foundation awards ceremony.

Carnival type outfit. Luciana Gimenez wonderful for the Vogue Ball. She was inspired by the Brazilian fauna and flora signed by the stylist Isabella Narchi.

Romantic and sweet style. Anya Taylor-Joy in a nude dress with Gucci embroidery. The perfect dress. Only Gucci knows how to make us want to walk on black swans.

Colorful. The actress Emma Stone Attended the BAFTA Los Angeles ‘Tea Party’ in a very colorful and patterned dress from Italian fashion house Fendi.