Daniel Ksepka, from the Museum of Natural History of New York, and his numerous collaborators from various institutions from different nations, have reconstructed the evolution of the bird’s brain by analyzing the cranial volumes of hundreds of species, current and extinct, starting with dinosaurs, as they expose in Current Biology. The results shed light on the evolutionary processes that have led families of birds, such as crows, to endow themselves with a brain of relatively large dimensions.

The dimensions of the brain of animals are one of the characters most studied by paleontologists, especially considered in proportion to the size of the body; they provide precious insights into crucial evolutionary innovations, such as improving sensory and cognitive abilities, or social complexity, or even macro-adaptations to the environment, such as flight development.

The question of the evolution of the dimensions of the skull is particularly complex when it comes to the phase in which, around 150 million years ago, birds appeared, which phylogenetically are a separate branch of dinosaurs. The evolution of the flight was preceded by a process of miniaturization of the reptilian ancestors of the birds that lasted about 50 million years.

Ksepka and his collaborators have compiled an extensive database of brain models, obtained by means of TAC (computerized axial tomography) scans of 284 species of current birds, 22 of extinct birds and 12 of dinosaurs, combined with data related to thousands of species contributed by recent studies.

From this research it follows that the pivotal episode in the evolution of bird brain dimensions was the Cretaceous mass extinction, 66 million years ago, before which birds and dinosaurs had fairly similar relative brain dimensions. Later, the birds have occupied many ecological niches that the reptiles had left free, and they spread throughout many different environments. And the process was accompanied by a noticeable change in the relationship between the dimensions of the brain and those of the body.

“One of the great surprises of the study has been that many families of birds with great evolutionary success have made their brains relatively large by reducing the size of their bodies and at the same time maintaining skulls similar to their own. ancestors », explains Ksepka.

A contrasting trend occurs in the phylogenetic branches to which the families of current birds that have truly exceptional brain dimensions belong: parrots and corvids. These birds show incredible cognitive ability: they use instruments, forms of language, they can even remember human faces. The study discovers that in those cases what was determining was an especially fast rate of brain evolution.

“Ravens are hominins of the bird class,” says Jeroen Smaers, a researcher at Stony Brook University and co-author of the study. “Like our ancestors, evolution has given them big brains by making their body and brain dimensions grow at the same time, but their brain size is getting faster and faster.”

Le Scienze

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Le Scienze.

Reference: “Tempo and Pattern of Avian Brain Size Evolution”, by Daniel T. Ksepka et al., In Current Biology 30, 1-11 (2020).