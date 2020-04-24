A new game of cooperative puzzles is on its way to reach the eShop of the Joy-Con console, it is Biped, an original and colorful title starring two robots whose actions must be coordinated almost at all times, in order to overcome the successive obstacles that await them at each level, whether in the form of having to pass objects from one to another or tie up with a rope to shoot down an enemy, among other cases. It is therefore a title designed especially for two players who know how to work as a team exchanging action instructions with good coordination, however, there is no problem playing it alone either, since there are two sticks that will allow us to move both robots Simultaneous., and is scheduled to debut in the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21th for $ 14.99.

Biped is a cooperative action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players, two small biped robots, Aku and Sila, who will walk side by side and embark on a long journey that will unite them.

You control the two legs of the robot with two sticks. This allows you to perform various movements, from walking and sliding to more advanced actions, such as operating machinery or cutting wood.

Enjoy the adventure alone or take a friend or family member and have fun in cooperative mode. Communicate and coordinate to conquer challenges together and discover how good you really are.

Your adventure will take you to many beautiful and mysterious places on the planet. Explore secrets in forests, valleys, waterfalls and icy mountains and find your way through the perplexing detours to which successive planetary beacons lead.

Collect treasures and buy peculiar hats with which to personalize your biped as you want! Better yet, combine your partner’s looks and make them the most stunning adventurers in this epic adventure.