Bipartisan deal unlocks Biden’s infrastructure plan

15 minutes. Republicans reached an agreement with Democrats on Wednesday to unlock US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, so the Senate could hold a key vote tonight to advance legislation in Congress.

The deal, announced by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, shows the willingness of both parties to pass one of Biden’s most important plans. It plans to invest 1.2 billion dollars in 8 years in the reconstruction of bridges, railways, ports and airports in the country.

“Now we have an agreement on the most important aspects and we are prepared to move forward”announced Portman, who leads the Republican side’s negotiating team.

Just a week ago, Senate Republicans unanimously blocked Biden’s infrastructure plan. They did not even agree to debate the initiative during a key vote.

Negotiations behind closed doors

For weeks, a group of 22 Democratic and Republican legislators has been negotiating behind closed doors to draft a text that can receive the endorsement of the Senate. Democrats have a narrow numerical advantage in the House and need the support of several Republicans to pass most laws.

Once the agreement between Democrats and Republicans has been reached, the vote could take place this Wednesday night. So said in the floor the leader of the Democratic majority, Chuck Schumer.

The vote would only be procedural to begin debating the infrastructure plan. For it to prosper, all 50 Democratic senators and 10 Republicans will have to vote in favor..

A month ago, Biden and the group of 22 senators announced with great fanfare that they had reached an agreement. However, later the negotiations were complicated, especially by the reluctance of the republicans on how the investment in infrastructures will be financed.

Currently, the plan is valued at $ 1.2 trillion over 8 years. The figure is lower than Biden’s initial proposal in March of 2.3 trillion. The White House had to lower it in the face of criticism from Republicans.

The goal of Biden’s plan is to modernize what he has called “physical infrastructure”: roads, bridges, railways, ports and airports, among others.

Out of the pact was the so-called “human infrastructure”, which is necessary, for example, to reopen the education centers for children that have closed during the pandemic as well as to combat poverty, the climate crisis and expand Medicare, a coverage program health for people over 65 years.

Those points have been included in a $ 3.5 trillion social spending package that Democrats want to push alone through a legislative formula known as reconciliation. This allows a bill to be passed with a simple majority of 50 votes, instead of the 60 normally required.