BIP interviews Puri Paniagua (Pedersen & Partners): “The market is looking for flexible, agile leaders, with the ability to evolve rapidly in the face of market changes”

Today I propose an interview to Puri Paniagua, Headhunter Partner of Pedersen & Partners, coach and writer on a very important topic: “The careers in today’s world”

Puri I am very interested in interviewing you to learn more about the book “Show your talent” that you recently published.

Before we start, can you tell me a little about yourself, your studies and your professional career?

I was born and raised in the green Pyrenees of Gerona, at a time when opportunities in rural areas were scarce. After graduating in Chemistry, I started working in a technology multinational -Accenture- where I was for more than 21 years. It was a school of management, method, effort, camaraderie and struggle. I continue to be friends with colleagues for so many years. At this stage, I had the opportunity to pursue a Master’s degree at Kelloggs (Northwestern University), which also broadened my vision of companies.

I have worked and lived in Buenos Aires and Paris, which are spectacular cities.

In 2010 I started the second professional stage, as Head Hunter. He dedicated me to looking for my clients – companies – the most suitable managers for their situation and challenges. I am already planning what will be my third professional stage.

Puri Why did you have the idea to write this book and to whom is it directed?

In last spring’s pandemic, our world froze. The crisis or recession canceled or decreased our activity for a few months, since the companies prioritized solving their internal problems and did not bet on incorporating talent. I anticipated that the crisis would generate an increase in unemployment. One of my friends had just lost her job, and we scheduled some VC (video conferences) to advise her. And from there came the idea of ​​writing a book, summarizing the advice that we usually give to people who want to change jobs or who are actively looking.

In the book you talk about a new world, what do you mean?

The professional world has changed a lot in the 30 years that I have been working. We used to look for jobs in newspaper ads. We were starting a professional career, and the usual thing was to stay for decades in the company, and for it to be the one who directed your learning. Currently, in the new world, changes are happening with incredible speed, and it requires the professional to take control of their career, without losing a moment of sight of their employability in the market.

You also talk about the importance of a roadmap for a career transition that is often necessary today. How is this roadmap defined?

The Crisálida method – the roadmap – is a traditional marketing approach applied to professionals. Simply, the first step is to understand what product you are going to put on the market. What do you want to sell? How is your product different? If you are not sure what value you bring to the market as a “product”, no one will be interested in you. Marketing has many product references that have been launched, without a clear message of value, and that have not survived. Would you change your shower gel for another that does not have a clear message? No … if you don’t understand the differentiation, you won’t prove it.

You have to be able to understand how you are different. We all have a combination of experiences, qualities, that make us different. And you have to know how to communicate it, tell a story -stroytelling- that justifies what you are selling yourself.

The second step is to think in which markets or niches this product has a place or interest. To what universe of “consumers” do you direct your product? You have to think in which industrial sectors you have a place as a professional, what type of companies … because you will have to find out what problems they have, what they need, how they hire … If you don’t know anything about the companies that can hire you, in a conversation or interview you don’t go to get the messages right. If you have little information, you can be wrong. In preparation is the key.

And finally, your “Go to Market” (as marketers say), that is, the ways to place the product on the market. In your case there are 3: social networks, employment agencies or headhunters and your contacts. But you have to learn to optimize each of the routes. In the book I tell it in detail.

What role does CV play in this constantly evolving new world?

The CV is a synthesis of who you are, from which the company that values ​​you deduces your “employability” and your potential fits with their needs. It is crucial that the CV summarizes, in a clear and organized way, your professional profile, your professional history and your achievements.

How to make it attractive?

Personally, I do not care if they are a couple of pages, it is not necessary to stick to a single page, but the CV must be “easy to read”, therefore the more synthetic the sentences are, the faster they will understand you and you will attract attention. It has to be “personal”, you should avoid clichés. For example, the “skills” are repeated in most CVs. Therefore, we do not read it … we try to deduce them ourselves … what is not original or personal does not add value.

On the other hand, more than orienting it to “functions or responsibilities”, the CV gains interest if you guide it to achievements, results, and if you are able to present the examples and quantify them.

Is there a way to prepare an interview that is perhaps the most important and delicate moment?

Thorough preparation is the key to a good interview. On the one hand, you should know everything you can about the company that is interviewing you: organization, track record, financial results, objectives … all the information you can get publicly or by talking to professionals from the company or the sector.

You should also try to have information from the interviewer. His training, his career, interests. This is key to generating closeness at the beginning of the interview.

How can a Headhunter help?

The Headhunter is “owed” to the company that hires him. A false belief that some professionals have is that Headhunters are going to help them in their job search. It is not like this. If we think of a simile, like the world of football, CR or Messi or Ramos, a Club does not help them to find a way out or an option … their “agent” helps them. In the professional world, the Headhunter negotiates and searches for the company. The professional can be advised by professionals of the “outplacement”.

In any case, it is positive that the headhunter has you in mind, or in a database, so that they identify you in the opportunities in which your role may be of interest.

In the book you also talk about the transition from Executive to non-Executive, for example, Counselor, what does this step entail psychologically and practically?

This step clearly entails a role change. The executive has defined responsibilities, makes decisions, executes, manages … and also does it alone. The Director supervises, advises,… but is not involved in the operation of the company. Likewise, the Director must be a conciliatory person, because in the Board decisions are made by consensus. You are no longer the “executive” who decides in your field of action. Now you are a person who understands, reasons, and is capable of reaching an agreement with the rest of the directors, for the good of the company.

The counselor must have a solid intellectual capacity to understand and make decisions about the various situations that arise. Likewise, we always reinforce the need for the Director to be and feel independent, who is not conditioned either by the salary level of the Board or by relations with the property.

What leaders is the market looking for now? With what qualities? Are there still prejudices for women?

The market is looking for flexible, agile leaders, with the ability to evolve rapidly in the face of market changes, to react to unpredictable situations. Likewise, empathic leaders are valued, who generate enthusiasm and commitment in the teams. They are looking for leaders with strategic capacity and, at the same time, execution capacity.

I don’t think there are any prejudices about women. On the contrary, almost all relevant companies have initiatives to ensure diversity in work teams. If there are still differences between women and men, which sometimes make it difficult for us to join the teams. We do not communicate the same, we do not manage with the same priorities, in general.

The unsolved problem for women is how to manage the logistical burden of the household. Organizing logistics and sharing it as much as possible with your life partner makes it easier for you to have the same opportunities. We must demand the same equality at home that is demanded in companies.

In time of social networks, how important is a coherent image between the personal and the professional for the career?

It is becoming more and more relevant. Professionals must have a personal brand, and part of it is built on social media. The balance between the brand you want to sell and your personal expressions – political, for example – is delicate.

What value do you place on your Headhunter job?

I love my role as Headhunter. I consider that I develop a service to companies, when they need to incorporate professionals with certain experience in their organization. It means being able to understand the company, its challenges, its projection, its culture, and looking for the most suitable professionals. Is not easy.

Personally, it enriches me to talk with people with different backgrounds, interests, and abilities. I learn every day from all of them.