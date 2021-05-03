Biotech firm Roivant Sciences to go public through $ 7.3 billion deal

(Reuters) – Roivant Sciences has agreed to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition firm backed by former KKR & Co Inc executive Jim Momtazee, in a deal that values ​​the Swiss biotech company at 7.3 billion euros. Dollars.

The deal with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to generate up to $ 611 million in gross revenue to fund discovery and development programs, the companies said Monday. .

Montes Archimedes shares rose 1.3% to $ 9.9 in midday trading on Wall Street.

Montes Archimedes went public with a $ 400 million initial public offering (IPO) in October last year and is sponsored by Patient Square Capital Patient, which was launched by Momtazee to pursue private equity deals in the healthcare sector.

SPACs are holding companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private firm public through a merger at a later date.

Founded in 2014, Roivant has multiple subsidiaries focused on developing treatments for multiple cancers, disorders of the nervous system, and immune system, including Immovovant Inc and Sio Gene Therapies Inc.

In February, the company said it would buy drug developer Silicon Therapeutics for $ 450 million to strengthen its area of ​​artificial intelligence for drug discovery.

The biotech firm said it expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year, after which it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ROIV.”

(Reported by Niket Nishant and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)