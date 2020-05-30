© SomosXbox

BioShock is one of those timeless games that at least has to be tried sometime. And the title of 2K Games, along with the other two installments of the saga, is again current, since BioShock The Collection just hit Nintendo Switch. Perhaps this is what has led the company to update the game on other platforms as well, such as Xbox One X, where BioShock The Collection has received an unexpected update to fine-tune the title (or titles in this case).

So in line with the launch of BioShock The Collection on Nintendo Switch, this update implements several bug fixes, and enhancements for Xbox One X. This update does not bring with it any major new additions to these enhancements, but is intended to be polished the gaming experience, with various fixes:

Bug fixes / Improvements Xbox One X enhancements Fixes various crashes and polishing errors

After the release of the Nintendo Switch version, and this small set-up of the collection on other platforms, will 2K focus on the development of a new installment of the saga? That is what could happen according to the latest information that we know about it.

«Enjoy the incredible worlds and stories of the BioShock saga with BioShock: The Collection. Tour the cities of Rapture and Columbia with BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, complete with all the add-on content for single player. Fight for your life and defeat your enemies, either at the bottom of the sea or beyond the clouds.

It includes:

• BioShock Remastered – Explore the underwater city of Rapture, a haven for society’s brightest minds, turned into a dystopian nightmare by a man’s arrogance.

• BioShock 2 Remastered – See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a mission to rescue his missing Little Sister.

• BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Indebted to the wrong people, researcher Booker DeWitt must undertake an impossible task: travel to Columbia, a floating city, and rescue a mysterious woman named Elizabeth. »