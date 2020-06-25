Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Ken Levine and his team at Irrational Games marked the industry with the creation of BioShock, the first-person shooter RPG game that debuted on the last generation of consoles. It was recently confirmed that Take-Two is working on a new installment in the series, and despite the fact that Ken Levine is involved in another project, fans hoped that the creative would return to the series. The bad news for them is that he confirmed that he will not, but he anticipated that his next project is very promising and shared more details about it.

Today the Gamelab Live panel was held, which had as guest Ken Levine, key member in games like System Shock 2 and BioShock and BioShock Infinite. It is precisely in the BioShock series in which he worked the most and for which he is most remembered in the video game industry. According to the Video Games Chronicle report, during the session they asked him if he would return to the BioShock project, but the developer assured that he did not, confessing that he expressed everything he wanted to express with BioShock.

« I think they announced that there would be one [juego nuevo en la franquicia], but I’m working on my own thing. I think somehow I told what I wanted to tell him, so I want to do something a little different, « said the developer.

What does Ken Levine do?

Best of all, the creative shared more details about his upcoming project, which he is very excited about, as he revealed that the project has somewhat weird content, which he believes could make the game great.

« I really can’t talk about the new game, but there are some weird follies in it. I think if there are no people saying, ‘That sounds a little crazy,’ you haven’t been that close to the limit. Because great things exist on . of exaggeration and correctness, [y] sometimes you have to get past this point and do something scandalous and ridiculous, to bring it back again, « said the developer.

Levine said the above in the sense that, if those limits are never crossed, you cannot know where are these edges where the great thing happens. Thus, the creative explained that it is necessary to show these crazy ideas to the team to form a criterion of what can be included and make the game work.

What else do we know about the new Ghost Story Games project?

We remind you that the developer founded the Ghost Story Games company, along with the name change it made to Irrational Games. In the new company, there are several members of the original team, who together had the objective of making a game on a smaller scale from which they would avoid sharing details to avoid raising expectations.

Because of this, we don’t know many details about him yet, but Levine has revealed in some interviews that he will have elements of strategy, FPS, action RPG, and immersive simulators, other than what would be done with Unreal Engine 4.

The new game would also have a LEGO narrative structure and would be very replayable, to such an extent that it would establish a long-term relationship with the players and that it would oppose the type of games that “people end in a weekend”. The last thing we learned about this project is that his studio was looking for a film narrative writer.

What do you think of Levine’s statements? Are you waiting for his new project? Would you have liked the developer to work on BioShock again? Tell us in the comments.

