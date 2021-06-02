Bioserie investigates the personal and intimate side of the writer Isabel Allende – El Sol de México

Isabel Allende is recognized as one of the most successful living authors in Latin America, as one of the promoters of feminism in Latin America, and as a key figure in Spanish literature.

But few know what is behind this woman, about the abandonment of her father when she was a child, what she lived with the death of her daughter at 28, to whom she dedicated a book, or the role she played rescuing unknown persons during the coup in Chile against Salvador Allende, her uncle, for which she and her entire family were persecuted.

The story behind the character of Isabel Allende is told in the miniseries Isabel, which premieres this Friday, June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Through three episodes, the story unfolds the personal and social struggles that this woman experienced before becoming a benchmark in world literature.

“For me, the reflection of Isabel’s life is a bit the construction of everything we are living today,” says Daniela Ramírez, who plays the Chilean author in the series. “That this series is presented now makes a lot of sense with its history, its origin, with how it became a writer and achieve all the inspiration it has thanks to the events that occurred in its childhood and in its origin.

Directed by Rodrigo Bazaes (Los 80), it takes a dive into Isabel’s mind. Since her unexpected arrival at Paula magazine where she trained as a journalist, her unexpected position as a feminist revolutionary and her personal life where she left her family to pursue other loves.

“I believe that Isabel is a woman who in all her times has carried this feminist and critical flag, who has also been at the highest peak, but who has never abandoned her speech. And she has always been very authentic, full of energy, capable of not limiting herself in life and of continuing to live and give herself opportunities ”, explains Daniela Ramírez.

Although the series had the full support and approval of Isabel Allende, the writer was limited to being a spectator of the result and had nothing to do with the script. However, Daniela Ramírez did have an approach with her where she could know her way of thinking.

“She is a very down-to-earth woman, very charismatic and friendly. I was able to deduce that, that behind this spectacularity and this famous character, there is a normal woman. That is very pleasant and comfortable to feel and perceive, because it makes you want to be close and know everything ”, recalls the actress.

Although there was total freedom to portray her life, Isabel Allende made a request about the way to tell her story: “She asked us to be careful with certain things, certain milestones such as the death of Paula – her daughter – those things that one represents or try to act but where the dimension of that pain we will never be able to live ”.

His daughter died at the age of 28, after spending months in a coma due to a complex porphyria – an incurable disease. This is how the series begins, with Isabel experiencing one of the hardest moments of her life and that two years later would become her book Paula, one of the most successful and recognized of her career.

“All of this says a lot about a person who has had to reinvent himself throughout his life, but who has emerged victorious because he is brave. That speaks volumes about you and the example you can set. And what is most striking is this feminist flag that has never lowered, that is always in some way giving its opinion, criticism and reflection on this issue ”, says the actress.

Isabel’s story is also told through her looks, which for Daniela Ramírez were essential to interpret the different facets in the life of the Chilean author.

“She has played with her image and she likes that. She never hid that she is pretentious about her appearance. And I love it because for me as an actress that was a tremendous challenge, to do the characterization work and the verisimilitude with the tone of the character and the personality. It is one of the most challenging and motivating things that I have ever had as an actress ”.

Isabel includes in her cast other Chilean actors such as Néstor Cantillana (Neruda), Rodolfo Pulgar (Invisible Heroes), Rosario Zamora (Bravo) and Paola Volpato (Where is Elisa?).