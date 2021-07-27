Bioplastic that could revolutionize food preservation

An amazing new bioactive and biodegradable packaging material helps to maintain the properties of food for longer without the need to add chemical additives. The material, used in the form of a thin film, contains antimicrobial compounds and antioxidants tested in vitro, as well as a greater ultraviolet light filter that delays the decomposition of food.

This material is a bioplastic made from nanocellulose and mango, specifically from cellulose from the paper industry and extracts from the leaves of that fruit. The material is the work of researchers from the University of Cádiz in Spain and the University of Aveiro in Portugal.

To determine the suitability of the new material, the researchers have compared two different techniques for obtaining the packaging. One of them, the conventional one, is based on the dissolution of the components in a solvent and their subsequent elimination. The other alternative procedure does not require the use of chemical solvents, but uses supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) to activate the polymer, which provides the bioplastic with more effective physicochemical and bioactive conditions than those obtained in conventional treatment.

This bioactive container, that is, with antimicrobial and antioxidant properties provided by the mango leaf extract, increases the ultraviolet barrier. “Thanks to him, foods covered with this film could be preserved for longer without having to add food preservatives. The film itself replaces the chemical additive, since the active substance exerts its action from the container without having to be added to food ”, explains the University of Cádiz researcher Cristina Cejudo, co-author of the study, to the Discover Foundation.

From left to right: Lourdes Casas Cardoso, Cristina Cejudo Bastante and Casimiro Mantell Serrano, co-authors of the study. (Photo: Discover Foundation)

To develop this bioplastic, experts have used mango leaf extracts from pruning remains of the crops of this fruit in the experimental farm of the Institute of Subtropical and Mediterranean Horticulture ‘La Mayora’, in Malaga. The cellulose nanofibers that make up the polymer come from the chemical and enzymatic treatment of a waste from the paper industry.

With these materials, the research team has used two different procedures to compare their physical properties and their bioactive function.

On the one hand, they used the conventional melt method in which the addition of the active compound is carried out before the polymerization of the plastic, that is, the grouping of its compounds. Thus, the process consists in this case in the dissolution of the mango leaf extract and the nanocellulose that is subsequently subjected to polymerization and drying of the solvents at a temperature of 45 degrees.

In the case of the treatment based on supercritical impregnation technology, they used an extract previously obtained using the same technique. “In this way, a better dissolution of the extract is obtained during the impregnation of the polymer, since the mango extract penetrates the nanocellulose composition superficially, which benefits the migration of the active compounds. In this way, less time is needed to exert its preservative action ”, the researcher details.

Furthermore, another advantage of this supercritical technique is that the inhibition against pathogens is higher due to a selective impregnation of the most bioactive compounds of the mango extract in the supercritical impregnation. Thus, a higher concentration of these compounds is generated in the plastic compared to the conventional technique. “With this, the active properties of the mango remain intact after impregnation and give this type of film greater protection of the food,” says Cejudo.

With these results, the research team has confirmed the effectiveness of the supercritical impregnation technique to obtain the new bioactive packaging. “This treatment is effective and valid because it helps preserve food with a more perishable shelf life and also has the advantage of being applied without resorting to solvents or artificial chemical compounds,” says the expert.

While with the conventional method the tone of the container is orange due to the greater interaction of the handle in the polymer, in the supercritical impregnation it acquires a greenish color, similar to the original mixture because the deposition is more superficial, which also helps to a faster action of compounds during packaging.

At the same time, and to verify the efficacy of the new packaging resulting from supercritical impregnation, the research team evaluated the antimicrobial activity in vitro against two foodborne pathogens: Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

With this test they verified that the polyphenols present in the bioactive film from the mango prevented the growth of both microorganisms due to their antimicrobial properties. “This result shows that the new bioplastic can be used in packaging to inhibit the growth of pathogens, thus avoiding the decomposition or deterioration of food,” says Cejudo.

In addition, the presence of the extract in the film increases the ultraviolet barrier, which reduces the amount of incident light that also causes the deterioration of foods, especially those that contain oxidizable compounds such as lipids.

This study is added to another similar one that they carried out a year ago and in which they designed another new container with a type of food plastic to which they added beet extract, rich in compounds with antioxidant activity. After conducting a preliminary test, they achieved a product that aims to improve the characteristics of those currently used by providing the food contained with greater durability without losing its properties.

The next step for this research team is to study how this bioactive container responds in the preservation of specific foods, at the same time as analyzing its behavior on a pilot scale.

The study is titled ‘Biobased films of nanocellulose and mango leaf extract for active food packaging: Supercritical impregnation versus solvent casting’. And it has been published in the academic journal Food Hydrocolloids.

This study is financed by the Junta de Andalucía through Feder Funds granted to a project on the revaluation of mango cultivation, whose main researcher is José Ignacio Hormaza, and has also received aid from the Center for Research in Ceramics and Composite Materials of Aveiro, Portugal (CICECO). (Source: Discover Foundation)