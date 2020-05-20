Phase 3 of their study is expected to start in July.

Modern Biopharmaceutical, a United States biotech company hashe announced that his mRNA-1273 vaccine has given positive clinical data. This vaccine has become the strong candidate for this company. to end SARS-Cov-2 the virus that triggers COVID-19.

This vaccine is created with messenger RNA, a genetic material with the “instructions” for cells to produce specific proteins (Spike or “s” peak) to prevent the coronavirus from entering the cells. This would lead to the activation of helper T lymphocytes and consequently to the activation of the general immune system effectively.

In the preliminary study conducted by Moderna, it was shown that mice that were vaccinated and then exposed to SARS-CoV-2 they prevented the virus from replicating in the lungs. These trials were carried out with doses of 25mg to 100mg of mRNA-1273. In humans these results were consistently replicated to the preliminary study.

The phase 1 clinical trial:

• 45 trial participants received a different amount of vaccine: some 25mg, some 100mg, and some 250mg.

• Each group received injections every 28 days through the upper arms.

• Two weeks after receiving the second dose, the 25mg group showed antibodies consistent with blood samples in patients recovered by COVID-19.

• The 100mh group showed antibodies “with greater quantity” to the recovered patients.

• mRNA-1273 was received safe and well tolerated.

Eight participants (from the 25mg and 100mg groups) they developed antibodies that defend cells from pathogens.

“These interim Phase 1 data, albeit early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by a natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25mg”Says Dr. Tal Zaks, medical director of Moderna.

“When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a preclinical challenge model at a dose that caused similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data corroborate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for key trials. “

Phase 3 of the study is expected to start in July with 25mg and 100mg groups. Phase two is soon to launch with 600 participants.

There is still time to receive the vaccine, but while we wait the best thing is to continue with the WHO recommendations. Share this note with everyone, very soon we can hug.

With information from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)