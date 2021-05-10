BioNTech rises strongly after announcing its expansion in Asia and earning more than expected

The pharmaceutical BioNTech, manufacturer together with Pfizer of one of the approved vaccines against Covid-19, announced this Monday a better than expected first quarter profit, as well as its expansion in Asia.

The profit reached 1,128 million euros (4.39 euros per share) compared to losses of 53.4 million last year. Income, meanwhile, stood at 2,048 million, compared to 27.7 million in the same three months of 2020. The FactSet consensus expected revenue of 1.7 billion euros.

The biotech company did not provide full-year sales and profit forecasts, on a day when he has also announced his plans to create a plant to manufacture Covid vaccines in Singapore. In fact, before publishing these figures, BioNTech was already soaring in the German stock market (+ 9.64%) and in the US (+ 5.04%) after being published this weekend, which Brussels and Pfizer have signed a mega-contract for 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

BioNTech has reported that has supplied more than 450 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to 91 countries or territories as of May 6. Estimated revenues from vaccine deliveries, based on currently signed contracts, are 12,400 million euros.

“BioNTech has continued to deliver our Covid-19 vaccine globally in more than 90 countries and territories. Through our continued innovation, we are expanding access to new populations and geographies, Y addressing emerging variants“said Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech.

“In the near future we will move to the testing phase of three of our oncology programs and we plan to launch several new products in the next five years. Going forward, we will further optimize our technologies and expand our product portfolio in other therapeutic indications, as we fulfill our ambition to become a fully integrated global immunotherapy company, “he added.

Finally, it should be noted that the BioNTech titles They have been behaving in a very volatile way for several days, with sharp rises and falls, following the announcement of the intention of the Joe Biden Administration to release patents on vaccines.