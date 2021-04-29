BioNTech hopes to have vaccine available for children 12 years and older before summer

The Conversation Spain

Zero risk in health (and with vaccines), a harmful utopia?

Shutterstock / ratlos There is controversy as to whether the suspension or changes of indication of some COVID-19 vaccines due to very rare adverse effects is appropriate or not. The precautionary principle is argued. The ‘primum non nocere’ (the first thing to do no harm). Zero risk, that is, not taking any risk regardless of benefit. But is that really possible? The pursuit of zero risk All medical measures can have side effects, not just medications. When a person is harmed by a medical intervention – or a lack of intervention – it is called iatrogenesis. It is estimated that more than 250,000 people die from iatrogenesis each year in the US, making it the third leading cause of death in that country. Iatrogenesis is difficult to define and therefore to measure. That is why there are no estimates in practically any country. Delays in diagnosis, delays in surgical interventions and, why not, delays in vaccination due to lack of medical indication, can be considered iatrogenic. In Spain there is a low tolerance to health risk. Zero risk is sought. This explains, at least partially, why we are one of the European countries with the highest consumption of antibiotics. The lack of tolerance to the disease of the patients leads to treatment with antibiotics, despite the near certainty of the viral origin of many infections. The fear of the health workers to the complaints, in case the small probability that the infection is not viral (zero risk of the health worker) favors its excessive prescription. It is an example of how the search for zero risk can not only be expensive, but sometimes it involves iatrogenesis. In the case of antibiotics, it has made us one of the European countries with the most resistance to these drugs. Which, let’s not forget, have serious side effects. In fact, antibiotics are, along with paracetamol, one of the most common causes of fulminant liver failure. Risks of delayed vaccination against COVID-19 Pursuing zero risk with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, health authorities can take actions that delay the vaccination program, without explaining to the population the consequences of the delay in vaccination. vaccines. That they are none other than the increase in the number of cases of illness, hospitalization and death due to delays in vaccinating. That is why we must never lose the global perspective. If zero risk to the health of citizens were the objective of governments, any active damage to the health of the population would not be acceptable. An interesting example of the relationship between economy and health is found in the burning of solid fuels. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pollution it produces causes more than 7 million deaths annually in the world. However, governments subsidize them with more than 200 billion. To which should be added the cost of more than 5 trillion for health care for the diseases it causes. In this case, health risk is subsidized in favor of the economy, a fact that contrasts with the global restrictions to contain the epidemic, where the economy is blocked in favor of health. Is a small risk assumable with coronavirus vaccines? A mathematical model has recently been published that estimates that extending the time between vaccine doses would allow a larger percentage of the population to be vaccinated, reduce hospitalization by 7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and reduce mortality by 3.4 per 100,000. These figures they are much higher than the estimate of the risk of serious effects from vaccines. The impact that vaccination is having is undoubted and depends, above all, on the number of people vaccinated. Therefore, not using all the vaccines that are available can prevent a small number of adverse effects, yes, but also cause iatrogenesis by not avoiding hospitalizations and deaths. Zero risk does not exist. The search for zero risk is not efficient. Therefore, we must use all available vaccines, always adapting their use to people with the lowest risk of adverse effects. Only then will we be able to quickly control the pandemic.This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. Javier Díez does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.