BioNTech and Pfizer Test First Cancer Vaccine in Humans

The new cancer vaccine will use the natural power of the immune system to teach the human body to fight disease.

BioNTech, the same company that developed one of the most widely applied immunizations against COVID-19, is in the second phase of clinical trials for a cancer vaccine. At this stage, the drugmaker is testing the drug on volunteers, as it has proven to be safe enough to further advance the research. Now, with human beings.

Teach the immune system to fight cancer

Photo: Andrew Brookes / Image Source / Image Source via .

Clinical Trials Arena has certified that BioNTech’s cancer vaccine is safe for experimental administration in humans. According to the company, this could be an effective alternative for very aggressive cases of skin cancer, and may bring hope for patients who have been diagnosed as terminal.

As with the coronavirus, the pharmaceutical company will work with Pfizer to produce this drug. It is based on technology from Messenger RNA, which teaches the immune system to fight cancer cells. Unlike the COVID-19 alternative, however, it can only be tested in already cancer patients.

For this reason, for the study Stage III or IV people have been recruited, so that can track your progress after the drug was administered. The co-founder of BioNTech, Özlem Türeci, assures that it is necessary “harness the power of the immune system against cancer and infectious diseases ”.

Goodbye to cancer?

Photo: KATERYNA KON / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA / KKO / Science Photo Library via .

Türeci knows that the cancer claims millions of lives annually all over the planet. For this reason, the manager is certain that the same formula that was applied in the case of the coronavirus can be replicated in the case of the cancer vaccine:

“We were able to demonstrate the potential of mRNA vaccines to tackle COVID-19. We must not forget that cancer is also a threat to global health, even worse than the current pandemic ”.

For the injection to be effective, however, the early diagnosis is crucial. Just as they were produced 7.7 billion vaccines against COVID-19, the pharmaceutical company aims to produce enough vaccines to supply the world’s population. If the tests continue to show the same positive results during this and the next phase, cancer in advanced stages could stop being a death sentence in the near future.

