Biomutant, we collect all the media notes

After several years of waiting and delays, what was going to be one of the big announcements of THQ Nordic already in 2018, finally Today Biomutant goes on sale on PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, despite the great expectation, it seems that this title of exploration, role, and mutant improvements It has been carried some rather fuzzy first notes in international media reviews around the world, ranging from outstanding to quite punishing failures.

In fact, currently we can see how in Metacritic the game barely reaches 67 out of 100, prioritizing mostly mixed valuations (between 50 and 70 points). Thus, we wanted to take the opportunity to make a small compilation of them, as well as a review of the strong and not so strong points of this game.

Biomutant: promises and realities

Right from the start, Biomutant aimed to present us with a vast post-apocalyptic open world where we would take control of a small humanoid rodent with the ability to evolve. And it is that as we progress, we can remake and improve not only our weapons and equipment, but we can also change our genetic structure to change our appearance and of course, the way we play, acquiring new attributes and abilities.

«Skills are directly related to our appearance, and the slider that adjusts his height, width, and proportions also changes his strength, agility, intellect, and the like. ” explained from Gamer Revolution.

However, it is true that many other analyzes have highlighted the simplicity of the rest of the role-playing system, limited at the end by different classes that will grant us some basic attributes and abilities, as well as a specific affinity to learn new movements.

But that will not be the only aspect in which we can create a unique experience, since we will also have total freedom to manufacture and upgrade all kinds of weapons with the scrap metal and objects that we collect on our trip. Something that all the media have agreed to highlight and praise, with a very extensive and well-run construction system.

And it is that we will not have the classic armor improvement system based on a few materials, but we will really be able to build our team from scratch, choosing each of its materials, components and functionalities. “To say that the brewing system is profound would be an understatement. There are literally millions of different combinations»Praised from Game Space.

So that, one of the most punished points has been the narrative, which in previous releases from the developer we saw how it tried to be corrected, tripling the amount of content in its last phase before launch. However, quantity does not always imply quantity.

«You cannot at any time connect with the story in which it intends to immerse you. You are an entity that goes around the world fixing problems whose meaning no one explains to you. ” wrote from Meristation.

On the other hand, the open world has been a subject of controversy, being the highlight of Biomutant for some, and one of the biggest disappointments for others.

Although we will have a really extensive map and total freedom of movement through the different areas and biomes, and may even build some extravagant vehicles, many media have highlighted that it is an empty world, with only a few events and highly localized monster groups, feeling like an older generation experience.

And it never ceases to surprise us that Biomutant has targeted an exclusive first release on PS4 and Xbox One (although already confirmed for PS5 and Xbox One), with a graphic section that undoubtedly would have shone more in the new generation of consoles and graphics. In fact, the impressive use of depth distortion, the different textures of the environments and characters, along with the funny overlays of the combat system, are on a personal level, something that most caught my attention in this title.

In general, and much to our regret, Biomutant seems to have been the culmination of a truly titanic endeavor, in which by trying to cover too much, it has finally failed to stand out enough. «Biomutant is not a bad game, but it is mediocre, and it ends up being exactly what it tried not to be », they sentenced from Eurogamer.

Finally, highlight the phrase used by VG24 / 7, which in this informal review of the game defined this release as follows: «I don’t think Biomutant is a great game, but it is a game that is far from being a complete disaster, and it is still manages to consistently deliver a good time.

