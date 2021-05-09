Biometrics, digital keys and zero trust: a future without passwords | News | Safety

Biometrics, digital keys and zero trust: a future without passwords.

For nearly 60 years, passwords have caused problems for both users and IT administrators. They are easily ‘compromised’ and difficult to manage, at a huge financial cost. Most inquiries to ICT support are related to access problems, and 81% of security breaches involve credential theft according to Verizon.

Mobility, teleworking and the increasing use of cloud solutions have further complicated this situation.

During the first months of the pandemic, authentication activity for remote access technologies – such as VPN and RDP – increased by 60%, while daily authentications for applications hosted in the cloud grew by 40%.

The World Password Day -which is celebrated on May 6- recalls the importance of improving the ‘hygiene’ of the multiple passwords that we all use. However, “the most secure authentication is the one that does not require passwords,” he highlights. Ángel Ortiz, Director of Cybersecurity at Cisco Spain.

Biometrics, digital keys and zero trust

Thanks to the advancement of biometric authentication included in laptops and smart phones, platforms such as Apple FaceID and TouchID or Windows Hello and digital security keys based on technologies such as FIDO2, We are rapidly moving towards a future without passwords.

Cisco recently announced passwordless authentication of Duo (part of Cisco), which enables users to bypass passwords and securely log into cloud applications using digital security keys or biometric authentication. Combined with Duo Single Sign-On (SSO), this functionality enables organizations to consolidate hundreds of passwords and authentications into one simple and secure login for users.

The solution, independent of the infrastructure used by organizations, is part of Cisco’s Zero Trust architecture that establishes device and behavior monitoring controls to further strengthen login security.

“Eliminating passwords requires guaranteeing the identity of the user through biometric data, security keys or a mobile device. When these options are integrated as part of a zero trust architecture, we at Cisco believe that it will revolutionize the way users access data, “concludes Ortiz.