Biometric Experts and New Study Show Behavioral Biometrics Comply with Stringent Regulations and Offer Greater Data Privacy Protection

The new report from biometrics expert Goode Intelligence draws on insights from BehavioSec and the law firm Osborne Clarke to analyze how behavioral biometrics technology can be successfully implemented in compliance with the GDPR, CCPA and other similar regulations.

BehavioSec, an industry pioneer and leader in technology for behavioral biometrics and ongoing authentication, today announced new data indicating that organizations and consumers may be more comfortable with the wider use of behavioral biometrics to safeguard their experiences and digital identities online.

After a year of digital transformation in the social realm, the demand for a better online user experience and a higher level of protection of digital identity has become essential. In a year in which the world has witnessed both personal data theft and new rulings and legislative proposals, such as the EU’s Schrems II in July 2020 and the US National Biometric Information Privacy Act. in August [senadores estadounidenses Merkley, D-OR y Sanders, I-VT], the need for expert guidance has never been greater. BehavioSec shares this research and a company milestone to highlight how behavioral biometrics can be adopted transparently with clear benefits and in compliance with comprehensive data protection laws. These include measures such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Commission’s PSD2 / SCA and its Open Banking mandate, the US California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and similar requirements. and anticipated regulations proposed in other regions.

To validate the safe use of behavioral biometrics at a time when headlines are rife with allegations of abuse of technologies such as facial recognition and “ultra-false” simulations, BehavioSec has sponsored the report “2021 Global Data Privacy Regulation of Physical & Behavioral Biometrics “from respected industry research firm Goode Intelligence. In the study, Principal Analyst Alan Goode examines the relevance of current and proposed data privacy laws globally to the successful and compliant adoption of biometric technologies for authentication and identity verification. The report addresses the key issues facing businesses and consumers:

Read more

What impact will the next wave of behavior-based technologies have on business?

How do these technologies affect our delicate balance between security, privacy and regulation?

Are the technologies covered by existing and proposed regulations?

Will behavioral technologies make things worse or better?

The study is based on input from clients of global banks, as well as extensive research and legal advice from attorneys at the international law firm Osborne Clarke. It highlights how businesses can use behavioral biometric data safely while complying with some of the strictest data protection laws in the world, including the GDPR and industry regulations for payments, such as the PSD2 SCA and 3D Secure 2.0 technology.

“As we move our personal and business tasks to the Internet, it is increasingly important to secure digital channels”, Goode points out. “Mobile security is more important than ever, and behavioral biometric technology has proven to be a vital tool in enabling secure access to digital services, denying access to fraudsters while still complying with the GDPR,” he adds.

On May 25, 2021, a webinar will be held in the United States entitled “Biometrics & Digital Identity Verification – 2021 Data Protection & Privacy Regulation Insights”, in which Alan Goode will share the conclusions of his report and offer more information on the protection of data, digital transformation, and fraud and cybercrime reduction through biometrics. Viewers can sign up for the webinar, hosted by BehavioSec and IDG, which will feature a discussion between Chief Scientific Officer Bob Bragdon, Alan Goode, and a panel of experts, including crime researcher Dr. Shane Shook. financial and business consultant for ForgePoint Capital; Jordan Blake, Vice President of Products for BehavioSec and Jake Bernstein JD, Attorney for Focal PLLC and former Washington State Deputy Attorney General.

“It is critical to proactively initiate these discussions about how new technologies define identity and authentication today, before assumptions and a lack of transparency – albeit inadvertently – shake public and consumer trust. political leaders “, says Jake Bernstein, specialized in prosecuting consumer protection cases during his time at the Washington State Attorney General’s office. “Using biometric-based systems does not necessarily imply a balancing act between increasing digital trust and unleashing privacy and legitimacy issues. That said, the missteps and alleged misuse of facial recognition and other innovations to date show us what stakeholders, including businesses, should avoid, “he adds.

In addition, Alan Goode will present a second webinar entitled “2021 Global Regulation of Physical & Behavioral Biometrics for Digital Identity Verification” on May 26 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), where he will analyze the impact of regulations on privacy and protection of data in the implementation of biometric systems by companies, especially in the European Union. As the founder, CEO and principal analyst of Goode Intelligence, Alan Goode is a respected expert in information security and biometrics and will offer his insight on how companies can consider their specific use cases and the possible exceptions to explicit consent under the GDPR. . Alan Goode joins BehavioSec and the international law firm Osborne Clarke, engaged by BehavioSec to advise on the regulatory implications for client use of the BehavioSec behavioral biometrics platform, especially in the German banking sector.

“There is no question that technology providers must continue to work with governments and businesses to provide better protection and experience for consumers and employees, while remaining compliant,” said Neil Costigan, CEO of BehavioSec. “As pioneers in this space, we offer these research results to the market to open a dialogue and also demonstrate and model compliance as a business. In addition to our continued support for GDPR and security best practices, we are pleased to showcase our recent SOC2 certification. Type 1 and our active Type 2 and ISO 27001 program, “he concludes.

You can download Alan Goode’s report here. Also, you can join CSO public webinars [IDG] in the US on May 25 and Goode Intelligence in Europe on May 26.

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec is the industry pioneer and technology leader in behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, protecting millions of users and billions of transactions today.

BehavioSec is used by Global 2000 listed companies to dramatically reduce fraud, friction, threats, and theft. BehavioSec verifies and protects human digital identities by recognizing the way we touch and swipe our ever-changing devices in each personal case. Whether deployed in the cloud or on premises, BehavioSec delivers the excellent user experience, accuracy, and scalability that organizations need to engage customers while defending against evasive real-time attacks that other solutions miss.

Founded in 2008 in the Nordic countries based on groundbreaking research, BehavioSec works with market leaders and organizations such as DARPA and has received investments from leading investment firms such as Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. . Headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices around the world, BehavioSec is ready to help its clients reduce risk, improve compliance and digitally transform the experience of their employees and customers. www.behaviosec.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005532/en/

Contacts

Tom resau

W2 Communications

pr@behaviosec.com

703-877-8103