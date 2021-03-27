Biomethane, a substitute for fossil fuels not entirely ecological

Although electric vehicles portend a future powered by electricity, we still depend on fossil fuels. Like it or not, Petroleum derivatives they continue to take the top positions at many levels of the economy and our day to day.

This does not mean that researchers from all over the world are looking for alternatives that allow moving machines, vehicles or creating electrical energy using more sustainable raw materials. Or recycling what we now consider waste. From here came the ethanol, a biofuel that aspired to change the energy landscape and to retire the gasoline of a lifetime before its time. However, their impact on agriculture and the pollution that it generates, although at levels below gasoline, have prevented its large-scale implementation.

Another candidate who has been sounding for years as an alternative to fossil fuels is the biomethane. A biogas enriched in methane obtained from biodegradable organic materials. One time processed with bacteria, they emit methane. Its main advantage is that it does not require an exclusive raw material, in fact organic waste is used to generate biomethane.

The first thing that makes biomethane a strong candidate for being a sustainable fuel is that it is 100% renewable. It can be generated from the anaerobic digestion of organic material, that is, in the absence of oxygen. To understand us, it is a process similar to that carried out by cows when processing food. On the one hand, they extract the nutrients and, as a consequence, they generate methane. Another way to obtain biomethane is from the washing of the gas that is generated in the gasification of biomass.

This biogas is generated from biological waste, agricultural waste, domestic or industrial organic waste and biomass in general. The raw material we need is already generated in many situations, so you just have to collect and process it.

Biogas plant at the Mouriscade farm, Lalín, Pontevedra. Source: BIOVEC

Going into detail, the untreated biogas it is made up of methane in amounts of 50 to 75 percent. And by carbon dioxide in a proportion of 25 to 50 percent. The rest is water vapor, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen sulfide. Eliminating water and hydrogen sulfide, it is usually used for the production of heat or electricity.

In practice, biomethane offers characteristics similar to natural gas, so its processing, distribution and use would be similar. In other words, excessive structural changes would not be required to use it in different areas, such as industrial or domestic.

On the other hand, to defend its use, its role as circular economy driver, since the raw material comes from the primary sector, normally rural, and helps reduce waste while generating jobs, which benefits rural areas in several areas.

Stranded in the greenhouse

Another advantage that has been attributed to biomethane is that it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions. That is, the methane that would be produced naturally by the decomposition of organic matter, generated by agricultural, domestic and industrial fields, is used to generate biomethane. Consequently, according to its proponents, the production of biomethane reduces carbon dioxide emission, responsible for the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Keep in mind that methane is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, unless it is burned before reaching the atmosphere. Hence the opportunity to reduce its environmental impact by using it as fuel in the form of biomethane.

Explanatory diagram of the greenhouse effect. Source: Cool Australia

However, looking into the subject, there is a certain small print. According to an investigation released last year by Georgia Tech, the Georgia Institute of Technology from the University of Atlanta, in the United States, biogas made from residual methane emits more carbon than carbon dioxide itself. This research is joined by others. Like that of Stockholm Institute of Technology, Sweden, which in November 2019 warned that the benefits for the climate of taking advantage of methane varied depending on the origin of this biogas and the infrastructure to process and distribute it.

These and other similar studies were compiled by the specialized medium El Periódico de la Energía. They all agree on several aspects to take into account: as more methane is generated to produce biomethane, instead of taking advantage of what is generated currently under natural conditions, the negative impact will be greater. In addition, the open-air storage of organic matter for the production of biomethane already emits CO2 into the atmosphere. In other words, the harvesting process must be optimized to avoid this type of situation.

Other pitfalls to overcome

Apparently, biomethane may run into problems similar to those ethanol found to take off as an alternative to fossil fuels. However, the biomethane stumbling block we have talked about can be overcome, simply optimizing processes for the use of organic matter and for the production and transportation of gas.

Not so with others political and structural problems, which prevent biomethane from being better known than it is today. To begin with, it is an industry that is starting to take off. Hence, it requires a certain financial outlay, for which apparently it does not receive sufficient support, according to the Spanish Biogas Association, AEBIG. A problem that should be solved in the future, at least at European level, with the new Directive on Energy Taxation.

According to AEBIG, it is also necessary to unify the regulations on gas quality to access the common network. And finally, there is not enough infrastructure to use biomethane in vehicles. And considering the rise of the electric car, it seems like it’s a losing battle.

We could put several examples of practical applications or of facilities that already process methane generated by organic materials to generate biomethane. One of the most recent projects is that of a Vallfogona de Balaguer farm (Lleida, Spain), dedicated to the cow’s milk production.

After implementing their own biogas plant in 2011, at the end of last year they announced that they had achieved convert practically all of it into biomethane of your organic waste. That is, from the manure generated by the cows they manage to generate biogas that they use in electricity, heating and hot water for the farm itself.

Torre Santamaría Farm, in Vallfogona de Balaguer, Lleida

The farm, which belongs to the family business Santamaría Tower, had to invest about 4 million euros to adapt its facilities and install the biogas digester plant. To make it possible, he received the support of Axpo, a company dedicated to marketing biomethane in Spain. As well as Lactalis Group, buyer of the milk produced on the farm, and which owns brands such as Parmalat, Puleva or Président, among others.

With the expansion and modernization of the original facilities to produce biomethane, this farm will be able to generate the sufficient amount of biogas to supply itself and to inject excess gas into the network Nedgia, natural gas distributor of the Naturgy Group and that supplies 70% of gas consumers in much of Spain.

Definitely. Biomethane can be an outlet for the large amounts of waste organic matter that is produced today. Both in cities and in environments industrial and agricultural. A way to reduce the climate impact of this waste at the same time that we generate electrical energy from biogas. A separate issue is its large-scale implementation, something for which there are still several drawbacks and problems to be polished.

More on this topic