Biomaterial for bone reconstruction obtained from farmed animals

To promote in one point of the body the bone tissue formation When this has been lost due to an accident or illness, it is usually resorted to placing a kind of scaffold that helps cells to multiply and position themselves properly, thus recomposing as reliably as possible the shape of the original structure. The scaffold is usually made up of the patient’s own tissues. However, this technique entails additional surgery and the removal of the tissues with which to make the scaffold.

Dalton Tay’s team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore has come up with a promising alternative to this technique.

Tay and his colleagues have developed a new biomaterial made entirely from the skin of certain frogs and the scales of some fish, all of which are edible and farmed in Singapore.

The skin and scales are waste materials for the food industry, so its medical use would not compete with its food use.

The biomaterial made from these raw materials is porous and contains the same compounds that predominate in bones.

Through laboratory experiments, the researchers found that a scaffold made with this unexpected medical biomaterial allows the human bone-forming cells deposited there to adhere and multiply, leading to the formation of new bone tissue.

Tay and his colleagues believe that the new biomaterial is a promising alternative to using tissue extracted from the patient himself. (Photo: NTU Singapore)

They have also found that the risk of the biomaterial triggering an inflammatory response is low.

These scientists believe that biomaterial is a promising alternative to the current standard practice of using the patient’s own tissues.

At the same time, the production of this biomaterial would contribute to giving these aquaculture by-products a more profitable and lucrative use than what they now have as mere waste. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)