Recently surfers and beach visitors have captured images showing bright blue lights on California and western Mexico beaches. But, What is causing this bioluminescence in the waves at dusk?

For example, California photographer Patrick Coyne recorded a video of dolphins swimming while the water makes them perceive themselves illuminated by a vibrant shade of blue, while their tails raise currents of light.

Similarly, citizens of Tijuana, Baja California have also reported this effect of blue in the sea. As well as Acapulco residents.

What is bioluminescence?

The scintillating landscape is produced by a chemical reaction caused by single-celled organisms found in coastal waters around the world, called dinoflagellates (Lingulodinium polyhedra).

Humans primarily see bioluminescence caused by a physical disturbance, such as waves or the hull of a moving boat, causing the animal to show its light off, but animals often ignite in response to an attack or to attract a couple.

For example, single-celled algae produce two chemicals (luciferin and luciferase or photoprotein) that light up their bodies when they are scared.

Bioluminescent organisms live throughout the water column, from the surface to the sea floor, from near the coast to the open ocean.

In the depths of the sea, bioluminescence is extremely common, and because the depths of the sea are so vast.

Bioluminescence is often used as a form of communication and is very common in the ocean, and given the size of the sea, it may even be the most widely used form of communication.

That said, bioluminescence is not always that remarkable. Like the small fish with a faint glow that I saw in Alaska, many glows are too faint to notice.

With the increase in human lights in the ocean and especially on the coast, ocean bioluminescence is even more difficult to see. The natural light of the moon also makes it difficult to notice the brightness at times.

Even with these obstacles, there are some places in the world where bioluminescence is so prevalent that it has become a kind of tourist attraction.

Adaptations

Some living things use bioluminescence to hunt prey, fend off predators, find a mate, and perform other vital activities.

For example, some species light up to confuse attackers. Many species of squid flash to scare predators, such as fish. With the surprised unsuspecting fish, the squid tries to escape quickly.

Many marine species use a technique called lighting control to protect themselves. Predators, like sharks, hunt from below. They look up, where the sunlight creates shadows below the dam. Backlighting is a type of camouflage against this predatory behavior.

The ax fish uses backlight. It has light-producing organs that point downward. They adjust the amount of light coming from its bottom to match the light coming from above.

Dinoflagellates emitting blue light in this bay on Vaadhoo Island in the Maldives © Doug Perrine

