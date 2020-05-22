They are a unique species.

A Russian marine biologist who has dedicated his life to the study of the ocean, has captured some extraordinary images and videos of a small species of mollusk known as “angel of the sea”.

Named for their winged appearance, these aquatic creatures have luminescent bodies and their natural habitat is the icy northern waters of the planet.

Its size does not exceed 5 centimeters and its fluttering resembles a kind of underwater flight giving more emphasis to its resemblance to an angel.

Their scientific name is ‘clione limousine’ and they are part of a family of gelatinous molluscs that develop a shell only during its embryonic phase.

Marine biologist and photographer Alexander Semenov study invertebrate animals like the angel of the sea. According to his Flickr profile, he leads a team of divers at the White Sea Biological Station, run by Moscow State University.

In your profile Flickr wrote:

“My personal goal is to study underwater life through camera lenses and increase people’s interest in marine biology. I do this by sharing all my findings through social media and in real life through public conferences, movies, exhibitions and media events. ”

Sea angels are beautiful and mysterious creatures. These cold-water pteropod mollusks are found among the most studied species in neurobiology, but at the same time little is known about its life cycle.

At some point they suddenly appear under a layer of ice that covers the sea, and in a few weeks there are so many that in a cubic meter of water there may be up to 500 sea angels. With its size of 3-5 cm it is quite a spectacular sight.

But once the water starts to get too hot, they disappear. No one knows where they are going, but next winter, in February, they appear again under the ice.

You only know that can survive without food for more than six months, significantly reducing its size during starvation. Until now, no one has figured out how to trace the life of a little angel in the Arctic seas year-round to find out where they’re going.

