Biofuels from agricultural waste

More corn is grown in the United States than any other crop, but only a small part of the plant is used for food and fuel production; Once the kernels have been harvested, the leaves, stems, and cob remnants remain, none of which is edible. If this plant matter, commonly called “corn stubble,” could be efficiently fermented to obtain ethanol from how it is obtained from corn kernels, the stubble could be a large-scale renewable fuel source and would not compete against food production. .

For years, the biofuel industry has relied on microorganisms such as yeast to convert the sugars glucose, fructose, and sucrose in corn kernels into ethanol, which is then often mixed with traditional gasoline to power cars and other vehicles.

Corn stubble and other similar materials are also full of sugars, in the form of a substance called cellulose. Although these sugars can also be turned into biofuels, this is more difficult because plants hold them more tightly, binding cellulose molecules into chains and wrapping them in fibrous molecules called lignins. By breaking these tough casings and dismantling the sugar chains, a chemical mixture is obtained that is difficult for traditional fermentation microorganisms to digest.

To help organisms, ethanol production plant workers pre-treat high cellulose material with an acid solution to break down these complex molecules so that yeast can ferment them. However, a side effect of this treatment is the production of substances called aldehydes, which are toxic to yeast. Different groups of scientists have explored different ways to reduce the toxicity of aldehydes in the past, but the solutions they found were not economically viable.

Faced with this economic and scientific problem, industries have reduced the creation of ethanol from materials rich in cellulose.

In an attempt to solve the problem of toxins, Gerald Fink’s team, from the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, linked to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States, decided to focus on the aldehydes that are produced when it is added acid to break down resistant molecules. The idea was to chemically convert these aldehydes into alcohols.

Gerald Fink in front of a field of the herb Miscanthus giganteus, which is another potential source of cellulose that could be turned into ethanol. (Photo: Felix Lam)

The team started looking for genes specialized in converting aldehydes to alcohols and came up with a gene called GRE2. They optimized the gene to make it more efficient through a process called directed evolution, and then introduced it into the yeast commonly used for ethanol fermentation, Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When yeast cells with the evolved GRE2 gene encountered aldehydes, they were able to convert them to alcohols by adding additional hydrogen atoms.

In order to protect the yeast from the resulting high levels of ethanol and other alcohols produced from cellulose, the team applied a system that makes the yeast more tolerant to a wide range of alcohols, thus allowing the production of higher volumes. of fuel from less yeast. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)