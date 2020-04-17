One of the topics that has generated the most debate in recent days is the Bioethics Guide under which Mexican doctors would work in cases where the health system is overwhelmed for the advance of the pandemic of Covid-19. However, it is still in a project stage and it is necessary that meet certain elements to be approved throughout the country.

According to José Ignacio Santos Preciado, secretary of the General Health Council (CSG), one of the most relevant steps is that this body remains in permanent session for the allocation of resources at the worst moment of the health emergency and then will be presented to the consideration of the Board members.

Once they approve the provisions indicated in the document, the guide will be ready to be published in the Official Journal of the Federation and the Health Council will be in charge of hospitals so much public as private, through its ethics committees, adopt the provisions of the guide.

“We have worked on that since this started. Once it is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, it will socialize between these hospitals and the idea is that all the federal entities have a frameworkthat is, the guide ”, commented Santos Preciado.

It should be remembered that the Council replaced the Critical Medicine Resource Allocation Bioethics Guide with the document Project Triage Guide for the Allocation of Critical Medicine Resources, after what UNAM will separate itself the first, where one of the points prioritized attention to the young patients over older adults or the Chronically ill.

The reason why the educational institution is disregarded this guide was that its rector, Enrique Graue Wiechres, was not consulted, who also serves as one of the Board Members, according to article 15 of the General Health Law.

“Neither UNAM nor its rector, Dr. Enrique Graue Wiechers, have been summoned to any plenary session for the analysis, discussion and eventual approval of said Guide”, Communicated the university on April 15.

Given this, the agency reported in a statement that “this guide it is not final, but dynamic and it would only be discussed and agreed as a general provision by the General Health Council, in accordance with the provisions of its Internal Regulations ”.

Age as a tiebreaker for medical care

Since it was introduced, the Bioethics Guide It has been one of the most controversial topics due to the fact Covid-19 patient care criteria. One of the ones that generated the most interest was the age, because it was said that priority would be given to young about older people; however that’s one of the last tiebreaker resources.

This was stated by María de Jesús Medina Arellano, member of the CSG ethics committee and who collaborated with the preparation of the guide. According to the researcher at the UNAM Institute for Legal Research, the document, which it’s still a compmakes a emphasis on caring for patients most likely to recover regardless of age.

“The guide proposes a broad discussion that contains several considerations, not just age, you have to go through a tiebreaker observing the person who has the higher prognosis for recovery. For example, if a boy who has juvenile diabetes gets complicated, while an older person but with less complicationsWho are you going to give the fan to? ”, He commented during an interview with Milenio.

He also pointed out that this project was proposed in order for health professionals to feel supported in complicated decision making, because it seeks to provide certainties, as well as take a heavy weight off them.