Bioethicist Zeke Emanuel gave an estimated date when massive events will be able to have audiences in their activities.

The UFC 248 card was the last card with a massive audience we saw. And according to the Oncologist and bioethicist Zeke Emanuel, the older brother of the co-owner of Endeavor and owner of UFC, Ari Emanuel. This could take a while before it normalizes.

In conversation with New York Times, Zeke It gave a real time of when the live events could have public again.

“Restoring the economy must be done in stages, and it must begin with greater physical distance from a workplace that allows people with lower risk to return.”, He said Emanuel to the New York Times. “Certain types of construction, manufacturing, or offices, where you can maintain distances of six feet are more reasonable to start with”.

“Big meetings, conferences, concerts, sporting events, when people say they are going to reschedule this graduation conference or event for October 2020, I have no idea what they think is a plausible possibility.”.

“I think those things will be the last to come back. Realistically, we are talking about autumn 2021 at the earliest ”he indicated.

UFC Brasilia, the event that took place after UFC 248, went behind closed doors in an empty arena of 11,000 people. The organization sought to implement the same protocol to UFC 249, but the event was canceled.

On the other hand, the president of UFC, Dana White, promises to be “The first sport to return” once the coronavirus crisis is over. It also revealed that Fight Island It should be ready in a month.