The biodiesel sector is pleading with the government to anticipate the mixture of 13% of biofuel to diesel by July 1, as a way to contribute to the development of the sector and stimulate the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, said representatives of the segment in this Tuesday.

In March, the mandatory mixture of biodiesel in diesel increased from 11% to 12%, following the government’s schedule, which currently forecasts an increase of 1 percentage point per year, reaching 15% by 2023. [nL2N27S10G]

An anticipation, in the sector’s view, would allow to mitigate negative effects resulting from a fall in the demand for energy in Brazil, in the face of social isolation to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus.

Amid the effects of the crisis, the prospect of Brazilian biodiesel production this year was revised to 6.5 billion liters, against a previous projection of 6.9 billion liters, according to the Brazilian Biodiesel and Biokerosene Union (Ubrabio). In 2019, production was 5.9 billion liters.

“We are asking the government … to anticipate the B13, where we would have a reduction in imports (of diesel) and would therefore guarantee a heating in our economy, which it needs to have. That has been the demand of the sector”, said the president of the Parliamentary Front of Biodiesel, federal deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS), when participating in an online debate promoted by the agency epbr.

An advance request signed by entities representing the sector – Ubrabio, Abiove and Aprobio – was sent last week to the federal government, Ubrabio told ..

According to the entity, the estimated reduction in biodiesel production this year, of 400 million liters, due to the coronavirus, is equivalent to about 350 thousand tons of soy oil, which represents 1.8 million tons of soy that will cease to be processed.

Soy is the main raw material for biodiesel.

“The anticipation of B13 will allow Brazil to reverse this projection of decline in industrial activity and the production of biodiesel will rise to 7.2 billion liters, the consumption of soy oil to 5.5 million tons and the crushing will grow in 3.3 million tonnes, “he told ..

In addition, Ubrabio pointed out that the measure would allow the country to expand the supply of protein bran, bringing cost reductions for animal protein producers, and reducing imports of diesel A.

“Therefore, a solution capable of helping the country to increase the supply of food, increase energy security and contribute to the generation of GDP and jobs.”

