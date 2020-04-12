Ferrari boss acknowledges it was more important to cheer on Seb after the race

He claims that winning at Monza was really nice for them

Ensures that this season they could not escape victory in their home race

Ferrari boss in Formula 1, Mattia Binotto, acknowledges that after the 2019 Italian GP he went to see Sebastian Vettel earlier than the winner of that race, Charles Leclerc. The Italian-Swiss thinks it was more important to encourage the German, who ruined his career after a mistake at the beginning.

The 2019 Italian GP was a great moment for Ferrari, given that they managed to win for the first time at Monza since the 2010 season. Leclerc was in charge of giving the team victory, but in addition to that Monegasque victory, the race was marked because of Vettel’s mistake, who spun on lap nine and finally couldn’t even score.

“First I went to see Seb, it seemed important to me. He was fast over the weekend, so it could have been a good race for him. He could have been on the podium, it was important to be close to him at that time, ”said Binotto in an interview for the official channel of Formula 1.

Despite Leclerc winning the race, Binotto prioritized helping Vettel before going to celebrate the victory with his own. The Swiss-Italian maintains that winning at Monza as part of Ferrari is a spectacular moment, something that he already experienced for the first time in the time of Michael Schumacher, and something that he lived again as team leader last year.

“Then I went to see Charles, became the youngest driver to win a race for Ferrari the week before at Spa, and then achieved a victory at Monza a week later. It was fantastic, I was very happy. It was a moment that we will not forget in a while. ”

“It was a great thrill, and every time I think about it it’s a very nice thing. Winning at Monza is always good, I realized the first time, when we won with Michael, “he insisted.

Finally, Binotto knew that Monza was one of the biggest options for Ferrari to achieve a new victory. Those of Maranello did not want to miss the opportunity to win at home again, and finally, they fulfilled a victory.

“When you are Ferrari and you see that you are competitive on a circuit, you know that you have the opportunity to win the race. Lately, this race has been one of our best opportunities to win throughout the season, and we knew that we could not let it escape. The victory was not a surprising moment, but something that we hoped to do and that we were looking to achieve, “said Binotto to finish.

