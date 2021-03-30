Binotto reveals why Ferrari chose Sainz

03/30/2021

On at 09:53 CEST

The boss of Ferrari, Mattia binotto, It has not taken long to highlight the performance of Carlos Sainz in the first race of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Bahrain GP and, not only that, he has recognized why they chose him: “We chose Carlos because we knew he was very strong in the race and he showed it.” “He is gaining confidence with the car and adapts very well to the team, “he added. But he also spoke about the current situation of the Italian team. The Monegasque said he was satisfied with the staging of the car, and its drivers, calm, and without internal fights. “The two drivers in the points is a good starting point.” “Carlos He is already working very well with Leclerc and we can finally count on both riders“he commented.

You just have to see the results. The Ferrari squad is having good feelings and is also doing a ‘good job’ so far this season and that is that both Sainz and Leclerc entered the top 10 in the first F1 race, Bahrain (Carlos eighth and Charles sixth) . However, Binotto assured that “for the moment, our rivals are the other teams.” The Ferrari engineer also added that “when we get back to the top, our drivers will be rivals to each other.” “Carlos was close to Ricciardo, even though his career was compromised by the starting position. But he has had a very solid race as he usually does”, stressed.

Also, Binotto emphasized the objectives of this season and confessed that they are really focused on 2022: “For us, this year it is difficult to fight for the podium, they are stronger than us. We can aspire to third place in manufacturers, and for that we will have to fight with McLaren and perhaps the car will give us some satisfaction throughout the year, “he said. “The drivers will give us their feelings to understand the car and where to improve the pit stops and the strategy. This is the objective of this season, where the car is not going to evolve much because we are very focused on 2022. The important thing is that the news is useful and positive. “

On his rivals, the Ferrari boss explained that “We are definitely better than last season, but there is still a long way to go.” “In speed there is still a deficit compared to Lando Norris. He was very, very fast, like Red Bull and Mercedes, they are not within our reach.” “I’m more optimistic now than last year, so when you look at the progress we’ve made, it’s not too bad. Now we have to keep working hard,” he said.