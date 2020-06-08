The idea of ​​running with an inverted grill did not go ahead due to the lack of support from Mercedes

Ferrari, which does not have the best car, regrets that they do not experiment with the format

Mattia Binotto regrets that Formula 1 has lost the opportunity to add excitement to its weekends with races with an inverted grill. The Ferrari boss saw this proposal as a great idea and reproaches Toto Wolff for not going ahead due to the lack of support from his team.

The confinement has coincided with a long period of team negotiations to rethink Formula 1 and make it a more sustainable sport. Ferrari finally gave in to lowering the budget ceiling limit and reproaches Toto Wolff that Scuderia has agreed to lower the ceiling for the sake of the category and that Mercedes is unwilling to test the idea of ​​qualifying races with an inverted grill.

Binotto, who supports this proposal because a priori they have a lower car than Mercedes and Red Bull, defends the need for a format change and criticizes the rigidity of Mercedes.

“In some cases, we fought alone for things we thought were right. We support compromise on spending and development limits. We have not vetoed, for me it is not the right way to approach a negotiation. We have made our sense of responsibility available The new regulations harm us in many ways, but benefit all of Formula 1, “Binotto said in statements to the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

“I am disappointed by the sprint races, we have lost a good opportunity. If you run the same GP twice a week, as in Austria and England, the risk is that the second race is a repetition of the first”

“We thought of a different format, there was an idea on the table: F1, the FIA ​​and nine of the ten teams agreed, but the opposition of one team was enough to block the proposal. A real shame for the fans and for our sport. I am very sorry because we have all agreed on commitments in this period, “he insisted to finish.

For his part, Mercedes defends that betting on the inverted grills goes against the philosophy of F1, meritocracy, and believes that the sport does not need tricks to be more exciting. For his part, Christian Horner is positioned in the line of Binotto and points out that they are facing the perfect time to experiment.

