The Swiss praises Vettel before his last year dressed in red

The Ferrari boss hopes that the German will not be left without a seat in 2021

Mattia Binotto, head of Ferrari, has analyzed the decision not to renew Sebastian Vettel to sign Carlos Sainz in 2021 and wanted to highlight that there has not been a trigger for this and that his relationship with the four-time world champion is good.

2020 will be Vettel’s sixth season at Maranello and his last shot at a World Cup in red. Before separating paths, however, the head of Ferrari wanted to highlight that there has been no main reason not to renew Vettel and has put some of the blame on the global pandemic.

“It has been for many reasons. Ferrari loves Sebastian as a driver and as a person, he is part of our team, our project, so it is never an easy decision. Seb was our first option, “explained Binotto for the Spanish newspaper Marca.” But then COVID-19 came, a situation that has changed many things, from the regulation to the budget ceiling, things that have changed the vision of the situation. , look ahead as with the new car, postponed to 2022. Internal reviews had to be done, difficult, and that’s what we did. ”

“Seb is a great person, a great professional with a sense of responsibility, and I’m sure he wants to finish his last year at Ferrari in a good position achieving the best for the team, so I don’t expect bad behavior at all, “he added.

On the other hand, Binotto wanted to categorically deny that Ferrari offered Vettel a renewal offer earlier this year that they would know would not accept as an ‘invitation’ not to renew.

“No, that’s not true. Simply that things have changed and we look towards a new cycle, and it seems that this vision, in terms of timing, did not coincide with his vision. It was not because of the type of offer or its duration, “he assured.

Looking ahead to 2021, Binotto is confident that Vettel can stay on the Formula 1 grid and find a seat, albeit in the colors of his current biggest rival, Mercedes.

“It would be a loss if he wasn’t on the grid because we love and appreciate him, and it would be important for him to find a good seat next year. I hear rumors that you can find him in Mercedes and would be very happy for himI really would be, “he finished.

