He admits that F1 needed Ferrari to give in with the budget ceiling

Remember the importance of the Great Circus not losing its DNA

Mattia Binotto has made clear the position of Ferrari after months of negotiations on the future of Formula 1. The head of the Scuderia is happy with the result that has been reached regarding the regulations of the new era, but remembers that the Great Circo must preserve the values ​​that make it the queen category today.

The introduction of the budget ceiling and the limitation of aerodynamic development jeopardize the position of Formula 1 as the premier category. After months of negotiations, Ferrari has given in these measures due to the situation in which the covid-19 has placed them and to ensure the future of the Great Circus. However, Mattia Binotto warns that F1 cannot lose its essence.

“Small teams will always ask for lower numbers, but F1 is an innovation platform, a technology competition. F1 cannot become a sort of F2 of the future or a Formula E. F1 is F1 and the fact that manufacturers squeeze technology beyond its limits is important, “Binotto said in remarks for Race Fans.

Binotto acknowledges that they have taken a long time to configure the 2021 regulations. Although the possibility of vetoing the regulations was always there, the Ferrari leader explains that he did not resort to it out of liability.

“Using the veto is sometimes not the right way to deal with things. The veto is only something that would be done at the end of the process if you are completely against what is going to happen.“he has admitted.

“It is a sense of responsibility, that F1 is the good of Ferrari and that the good of Ferrari is the good of F1, so I do not think it is a battle. We are not in opposite positions. We need to collaborate to find the correct solution, “he explained.

Binotto details that protecting his staff was not the only argument that Ferrari used at the negotiating table. Although the leader of the Scuderia assures that he cannot be 100% happy with the conclusion, since it forces them to fire some 350 people, he thinks that this is the only way to guarantee the survival of F1.

“It is not simply a decision about a number. The first consequence for us was our employees. We feel that we have a social responsibility to protect our workers. It was not a non-rational conclusion, it was a conclusion that adapted to the teams and to us because we take the time to talk about it, “he detailed.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy with the solution because now everything has become very difficult, but I am happy if we consider the point at which the talks began, “he recalled.

“Is this anti-Formula 1? I think freezing components and chassis next year is somehow anti-competitive, but I think that the decision that has been taken means responsibility with respect to sport because we are facing a very difficult situation with the covid-19 “, Binotto said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard