Sebastian Vettel is one of the great protagonists of the silly season for 2021. The German driver ends his contract with Ferrari this 2020 and, at the moment, his renewal has not been announced. Mattia Binotto, head of the team, has made clear the sentiment of those of Maranello towards that of Heppenheim.

Vettel arrived at Ferrari in 2015 to fill the seat that Fernando Alonso vacated with his departure for McLaren. Since then, he has fought for a title, but has not managed to get any. The last two seasons have been difficult for him, as he has experienced a roller coaster of mistakes and good performances.

Given the situation in which Formula 1 is, with no date set to start the competition, Binotto explained how the German is. In addition, he has emphasized Vettel’s qualities and what the team thinks about him.

“I think his desire is to really race right now. Seb is a genuine and direct person. He likes his job, he really likes it, and that is one of the reasons why we also appreciate him so much at Ferrari,” he stated in statements in an Instagram live with Sky Sports F1.

Binotto believes that this sensation not only has the four-time champion, but also any other on the grid. However, he stressed that despite everyone’s desire to compete again, safety must prevail in the face of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“I think all drivers really like to race. It is part of their lives. I know Sebastian misses normalcy, he misses the fact that we are not on track and he would like to be as soon as possible, but we need to do it when all this has happened and we return to normality, “he pointed out to finish.

