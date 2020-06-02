Maranello prepares for the first race of the year, in just 33 days

On Republic Day of Italy, he is proud to represent the country

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto applauds the return of Formula 1 and highlights the pride he feels on Republic Day of Italy, representing the country around the world.

Binotto, an Italian born in Switzerland, receives the news of the return of Formula 1 as a wave of optimism, which applauds and ensures that it serves to leave behind very painful months that he has had to live at home, confined, together with his family.

“F1 is our passion and for Italy, it represents an important part of everyday life. The restart is not only a detail of optimism, but it is also an important moment, a step towards normality. The last few months have been very painful and complicated, our life habits have completely changed, “Binotto said in remarks for the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Scuderia’s work continued from the employees’ homes and Binotto has underlined that important decisions were made for both the team and F1, in clear reference to the configuration of the new rules to save costs.

“I was lucky to be able to spend the long period of isolation with my family and was able to continue working from home. The Internet allowed us to continue to connect with our colleagues and work in a difficult time, when important decisions were made, not only for our team but for F1 “, he summarized.

“It was not easy to manage these crucial points for the short and medium term, but Ferrari acted with a great sense of responsibility, both towards our collaborators, and with F1 in general“he has continued.

“Technology has helped us in those weeks, but it cannot replace contact with people. If there is one thing I have missed, it is the possibility of being able to speak with my colleagues in person at the office. Although many people continue working remotely from home, it is very nice to be able to meet with some and I hope that we all meet again soon “, added Mattia.

Binotto has stressed his desire to see the tifosi in the stands again, although he knows that he will still have to wait for that, since the first part of the season will be behind closed doors. Meanwhile, he transfers his pride in representing Italy worldwide.

“Today is the Republic of Italy Day and as a member of Ferrari, I feel the pride of being Italian and representing the country worldwide, “he said to finish.

