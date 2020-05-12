Explain that the time has come to separate their ways to achieve their goals

Thanks the pilot for his work and regrets not having achieved a title together

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto explains the joint decision they have made with Sebastian Vettel to separate their ways after 2020. The Swiss manager assures that this is an agreement that they have reached in a friendly way and that it does not respond to a specific reason. , but simply the fact that the time has come to take different trails.

Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel have decided not to renew their relationship beyond 2020. This season will be the German’s last in the Scuderia, after a joint decision to separate their ways. Thus the rumors of the last days are fulfilled. Mattia Binotto, team boss, assures that it was not easy to reach this agreement.

In addition, he explains that there is no specific reason that led them to take this path, they simply believe that it is best for both of them to achieve their goals.

“This is a decision taken jointly, both Sebastian and us have made it. Both parties feel that it is the best. It was not an easy decision, given Sebastian’s value as a driver and person,” says Binotto in the Ferrari statement.

“There is no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and friendly belief that the time has come to separate our ways to achieve our respective objectives,” adds the Ferrari boss.

“Sebastian is already part of the history of the Scuderia, with his 14 victories, which make him the third most successful driver on the team and he is also the one who has scored the most with us. In our five years together, he has finished in the Top 3 of the World Cup three times, which has made a significant contribution to the constant presence of the team in the Top 3 of the Constructors’ Championship, “says Binotto.

“On behalf of everyone at Ferrari, I want to thank Sebastian for his great professionalism and the human qualities he has shown these five years, in which we have shared so many great moments. We have not managed to win a title together, which would be the fifth for him, but I feel that we can still achieve a lot in this very different 2020 season, “says Binotto to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.