Binissalem and CD Genova tie at Miquel Pons (2-2)

06/06/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Miquel Pons and who faced the Binissalem and to Genoa it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Binissalem He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Soller at home (0-1) and the other before Cardassar in their stadium (1-0) and with a streak of five consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the CD Genoa reaped a tie to one against the Esporles, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the binissalemer team was placed in fifth position, while the Genoa, meanwhile, is ninth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for him Binissalem, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Ignasi. After this, the first part ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half luck came for the Palma de Mallorca team, who put the tables with a goal from Diaz at 70 minutes. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the visitors through another goal from Diaz, who thus achieved a double in the 78th minute that established the 1-2 for the Genoa. However, the local team achieved the tie with a new goal from Ignasi, which thus completed a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90th, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 2-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Binissalem who entered the game were Nicholas, Limamou, Sergi Y Forteza replacing Juanjo Romero, Antoni, Pau Oliver Y Josep Bennasar, while changes in the Genoa They were Diaz, Martin Y Andres North, who entered to replace Roque, Francesc Y Bujan.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three of them to the Binissalem (Antoni, Miguel Lopez Y Josep Bennasar) and two to Genoa (Peak Y Ruiz).

At the moment, the Binissalem he gets 32 points and the Genoa with 18 points.

On the next day of the competition the Binissalem will play against him Ferriolense away from home, while the CD Genoa will face in his feud against the Santa Catalina Athletic.

Data sheetBinissalem:Matias Ferrer, Riki, Samu, Ignasi, Juan, Chus, Antoni (Limamou, min.71), Josep Bennasar (Forteza, min.82), Juanjo Romero (Nicolas, min.64), Pau Oliver (Sergi, min.82 ) and Miguel LopezCD Genoa:Pico, Llabres, Francesc (Martin, min.55), Bujan (Andres Norte, min.78), Palmer, Ruiz, Roque (Diaz, min.55), Tomas, Femenias, Marin and ManchadoStadium:Miquel PonsGoals:Ignasi (1-0, min. 47), Diaz (1-1, min. 70), Diaz (1-2, min. 78) and Ignasi (2-2, min. 90)