BUENOS AIRES, Apr 15 (.) – “If I stay home without doing anything, I die,” thought Sergio Butara when the Argentine government announced the mandatory quarantine in late March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The merchant from Ramallo, a city of less than 20,000 inhabitants in the province of Buenos Aires, then created a virtual lottery to entertain his neighbors amidst the anguish caused by the virus, without imagining that thousands of people from all over the world would end up playing world.

Owner of a service station and a tire store in the city, he came up with the idea of ​​reuniting families at night to play a lottery that he improvised with materials he had at home through his Facebook account .

On March 23, with the help of his 12 and 15 year old daughters, he shared his first simple publication inviting his neighbors and friends to participate in “Bingo Salud”, with prizes that he himself had donated from his service station.

“I did not imagine that that day, four hours after making the first publication, there were going to be 85 families already playing. The next day there were already 120 families reunited playing, like in the old days,” said Butara, 48 age.

“What brought the coronavirus, in addition to all the bad, was also the union of families looking for things to do together,” he added.

This Tuesday he had already gathered 3,000 families, not only from Ramallo but also from Chile, Venezuela, Spain and Italy, among other countries with families that send their handmade cards to Sergio via WhatsApp so that he can register them.

Then they wait for Argentina to arrive at 10 at night to play bingo (as they say to a type of lottery in the country), which already has its own Facebook page with almost 4,000 followers, two weeks after its creation. Many of them donate merchandise to use as prizes.

Bingo is played from Monday to Monday, every night, and it was perfected with the help of friends and players. Today it already has a digital system where each number that appears in the professional box appears on the screen so that participants do not miss any detail.

On Fridays there is a kid-only version of the lottery, with special prizes for them.

“Inadvertently, I managed to get people to turn off the TV in the house for the last two hours of the day, stop consuming the news of the dead and infected, to think about the game before going to sleep and not the victims of the virus ”Said Butara, who assured that” Bingo Salud “will die when the coronavirus dies and people return to their normal lives.

