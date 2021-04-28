Binéfar receives Calamocha

04/27/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. the match of the third day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Binéfar and to Calamocha in the Los Olmos.

The Binéfar He faces the match with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after drawing the last match played against the Barbastro. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the three games played to date with a number of 34 goals for and 19 against.

For his part, the Calamocha he was defeated 0-2 in the last match he played against the Deportivo Aragon, so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Calamocha he has won zero of them with 26 goals in favor and 25 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Binéfar he knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Calamocha he had to settle for a draw in his only away dispute.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Binéfar and the balance is a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Calamocha. The last time they played the Binéfar and the Calamocha in this tournament it was in February 2020 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

Right now, between the Binéfar and the Calamocha there is a difference of eight points in the classification. The team of David gimenez he ranks fourth with 39 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the sixth position in the competition.