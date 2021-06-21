Bindi Irwin Announces Social Media Break

Bindi Irwin just announced that she’s taking a break from social media, explaining she needs some time away from the public eye following her daughter’s birth.

In a lengthy Instagram note, Bindi wrote: “Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She went onto explain, “Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day — I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness. “

Ahead of her announcement, Bindi posted a quote from Steve Maraboli, which reads, “I don’t think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally. So if you’ve done that today, or any day, I’m proud of you. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sending Bindi lots of good vibes during this break from the public eye.

If you are struggling with your mental health, please contact a licensed therapist who can help your individual needs, or visit websites like NAMI and NIMH, which offer treatment options and various resources.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io