Binance will “temporarily” suspend euro deposits via SEPA transfers

Through an email sent to its users, Binance noted that it will temporarily suspend bank deposits in euros through the Single Euro Payment Zone (SEPA) schemes.

According to what was reported by FT, the users of the exchange received an email in which it is stated that, as of 8 am UTC on Wednesday, July 7, clients will no longer be able to deposit funds via SEPA:

“Due to events beyond our control, we are temporarily suspending EUR deposits via SEPA wire transfers from 8am UTC on July 7, 2021. You can still deposit EUR and / or buy cryptocurrencies via credit cards or debit on Binance ”.

Transfers will be enabled when you find a new banking partner

This decision means that Binance users will lose access to one of the most common payment channels in Europe to operate on the exchange.

Binance is likely to re-enable SEPA transfers when you find a new banking partner to work with. The email sent to users also states:

“We are working hard to find a solution with our partners and thank you for your patience.”

Binance’s message emphasizes that pending SEPA payments will be returned to clients within one week.

Binance in the spotlight

Earlier today, BeInCrypto reported that London-based Barclays Bank had stopped transferring funds from its UK clients to the Binance crypto exchange.

The decision came after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a consumer warning against Binance.

In the aforementioned warning, the FCA noted that the exchange was not authorized to trade cryptocurrencies within UK borders.

Barclays said that the cessation of debit and credit payments to Binance would start immediately, with the intention of “helping keep your money safe.”

