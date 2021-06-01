Binance Smart Chain Claims DeFi Attacks Are “Organized and Targeted”

In the wake of the increasing number of hacks and attacks on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocols, the crypto community is calling for action.

Binance Smart Chain has recently become the epicenter of DeFi crime, with protocol after protocol falling victim to hackers who have exploited the system’s weak architectural design and code bugs using flash loans.

The BSC community has suggested that these attacks are organized and connected. In a tweet on May 31, he asked the projects running on the chain to be more vigilant and apply the necessary risk control measures.

“There have been more than 8 flash loan hacks recently, we believe optimally organized hackers are targeting BSC currently. It is a very difficult time for the BSC community. We are asking for measures for all dapps ”.

It would not be surprising if these attacks were coordinated. Many of the protocols running on BSC are clones of others, which means that design and code flaws would be replicated through them.

Triple check your code

BSC suggested that projects work with their audit firms to do another project health check. He also said that, for bifurcated projects, you have to double and triple check the changes from the original version.

Also it was advised to make a contingency plan for worst-case scenarios and establish a rewards program. Various DeFi protocols have created compensation plans for their users after an attack. Allocating a portion of your tokens for these purposes would be a good idea in the current circumstances.

Negative deFi

The long list of attacks on BSC so far this year includes PancakeBunny, Cream Finance, bEarn, Bogged Finance, Uranium Finance, Meerkat Finance, SafeMoon, Spartan Protocol, and BurgerSwap.

Binance has now turned to blockchain intelligence firm CipherTrace for analytical support in order to mitigate further incursions.

Belt Finance is attacked for 6 million dollars

The most recent BSC DeFi protocol to fall was Belt Finance, which lost $ 6.3 million in a flash loan exploit over the weekend.

On May 29, an attacker created a smart contract using PancakeSwap for flash loans and exploited the beltBUSD pool and its underlying strategy protocols. The malicious actor executed 8 transactions through various strategies for a total profit of 6.2 million BUSD, according to a blog post about the incident.

Its native BELT token has plunged more than 50% this weekend, falling to $ 27.65 at press time. It is likely not the last BSC protocol to be exploited in this way.

